Carlton Palmer admits he understands Middlesbrough’s decision not to sign Lewis O’Brien on a permanent basis after his loan spell at the Riverside Stadium this season.

The 25-year-old midfielder has starred at this level in the past with Huddersfield, with those performances earning him a move to Premier League Nottingham Forest.

However, O’Brien struggled for game time at the City Ground, so after a loan to MLS side DC United, it was decided last August that he would join Middlesbrough this season.

On paper, it seemed like a real coup for Michael Carrick, as O’Brien would bring energy and intensity to the middle of the park as Boro looked to finish in the play-offs once more.

But, it didn’t really go to plan, as injuries restricted O’Brien to just 23 appearances, whilst Boro fell short in their bid to reach the top six.

Lewis O’Brien transfer latest

With Forest remaining in the top-flight, they are expected to be open to selling O’Brien this summer, and some had presumed that Boro would look to make his deal a permanent one.

Yet, the Northern Echo has revealed that the midfielder will not be staying on Teesside, which has opened up the door for the likes of Preston and Sheffield United to bring the player in ahead of next season.

Instead, the update states they are targeting a different type of midfielder, as Carrick prepares for another rebuild over the coming months.

Carlton Palmer reacts to Middlesbrough’s Lewis O’Brien decision

As mentioned, O’Brien has proven himself to be a good performer at this level over the years. It also wasn’t a coincidence that Boro’s fine run in March and April came when he was in the XI and fully up to speed.

But, speaking to FLW, ex-England international Palmer explained that O’Brien’s fitness issues meant that keeping him around was going to be a risk, as he missed a chunk of the season due to a fractured tibia and ankle damage.

He said: “I’m not particularly surprised by that. He has been injured a lot, and hasn’t played a significant role in Carrick’s team, and that’s a problem. When you haven’t got a big squad, you can’t have somebody out injured.

“O’Brien is a very, very good player, but he needs to be fit and available to play. Middlesbrough are pursuing Luke Ayling as a priority, and they want to bring a forward in, so midfield isn’t a priority for them, and they’re also looking for someone who brings a different dynamic.

“I think O’Brien would be a good signing for any team if he avoids injuries. It doesn’t seem as though he will have a future at Nottingham Forest, so this paves the way for other teams to come in for a loan or a permanent move.

“Preston and Sheffield United are said to be keen on him, and he would be a solid signing for either side providing he can stay fit. He has plenty of experience, and he was a key part of the Huddersfield Town side that nearly won promotion in 2022.”

Middlesbrough's summer transfer plans

Many will agree with Palmer's assessment here, but the reality is that Middlesbrough need a big summer and this is a bold decision that suggests Carrick is ready to make changes.

O'Brien did a job, but, as outlined above, he did have injury issues, and the fact he only played 23 games this season was hugely frustrating for all concerned. From a football and finance perspective, that would've played a part in Boro's thinking.

But, he is a good player, and Boro will need to bring in quality to replace O'Brien.