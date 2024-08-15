Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Leeds United will not be deterred from attempting to strike a deal for Stoke City's Million Manhoef, with the Potters reportedly holding out for an eight-figure asking price in order to put off potential suitors.

For the second season running, Daniel Farke has been tasked with overseeing a squad rebuild amid an exodus of his squad, with Georginio Rutter poised to move to Brighton and Hove Albion following the activation of his release clause.

The Frenchman is likely to be the latest high-profile Elland Road exit following the exits of Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur and last season's Championship Player of the Year Crysencio Summerville to West Ham United for an initial £25 million fee; the latter of which has forced Leeds into action.

There has been a lot of speculation pertaining to Norwich City's Jonathan Rowe and the most recent news, as per Fabrizio Romano, is that Leeds are still in for the forward, though the deal appears tough to broker amid interest from Monaco.

Million Manhoef has now emerged as the latest transfer target in a bid to replace Summerville, though according to TEAMtalk, Stoke intend on keeping hold of the Dutch winger having only signed him earlier this year and have a valuation upwards of £10 million, which they hope will deter Leeds from turning their "preliminary interest" into an offering of a "concrete bid."

Carlton Palmer offers Leeds United, Million Manhoef £10m verdict

Despite Stoke's seeming willingness to play hardball, Palmer believes that Rutter's likely exit and the subsequent cash influx from it will intensify Leeds' interest, and mean they will not be dissuaded by the valuation of Manhoef.

"Leeds United were already in the hunt for a wide player with Summerville leaving the club, but the news that Brighton have triggered Georginio Rutter's release clause has intensified their search for a winger," Palmer exclusively told Football League World.

"There had been talks with Rowe at Norwich, offers have been made with Norwich holding out for £15 million. Rowe refused to play in the opening game against Oxford United, (I don't know) how well that will go down with Daniel Farke as he has seen that happening with Willy Gnonto [last summer].

"The player should still make himself available to the club even though there is a lot of speculation about his future, whether that is a factor or not [remains to be seen] but they still remain in talks.

"But given the news about Rutter, it is also believed that Leeds and Farke are looking at Stoke City's wide player Million Manhoef.

"The 22-year-old joined the club in February, signed on a three-and-a-half year deal and made an immediate impact, scoring four goals and getting one assist in 14 appearances.

Million Manhoef's 23/24 stats for Stoke City per 90 minutes, via FBRef Statistic Per 90 return Percentile rank against Championship wingers Goals 0.44 91st xG 0.34 94th xAG 0.18 71st Goal-creating actions 0.44 73rd Key passes 1.76 73rd Shot-creating actions 3.97 76th Shot-creating actions (Dead-ball pass) 0.66 87th Shot-creating actions (take-on) 0.11 88th Attempted take-ons 5.29 89th Successful take-ons 1.76 81st Carries into penalty area 2.43 93rd

"All four goals came in their last six matches, which was instrumental in helping them to stay up. Steven Schumacher does not want to lose the player and [it has been reported] they would be looking for £10 million upwards and [will be] hoping that will be enough to put off Leeds.

"But I don't think money is going to be a problem now for Leeds with the money they have got in for Archie Gray, Summerville and now for Rutter. The £10 million will not scare off Leeds, who will need to move quickly to get these deals over the line.

"It's all very disruptive again for Farke as the season has just kicked off, he had this same problem last season and still managed to post 90 points on the table but they will be looking to do some real quick business."

Stoke City's Million Manhoef could be strong Leeds United, Crysencio Summerville replacement

Replacing Summerville is bound to prove an extremely tall order - just as it will for Gray and Rutter - but Manhoef represents a strong attempt, with many parallels to draw upon between the two beyond simply their shared nationality and playing position.

As reflected in the underlying statistics, Manhoef is also a quick and direct winger with dancing feet, confidence and quality in 1v1 situation and a final ball to boot, the latter of which was vital towards Stoke's Championship survival at the end of the previous season.

He is the type of player who can come in and make an immediate impact just as he did in the Potteries, which is precisely what Leeds need after seeing so many stars prized away over the course of the summer.

Like Summerville, Manhoef is still very young and therefore more than capable of improving further and eventually returning a significant profit.

The Rowe saga is complicated and time will only tell if their pursuit of Manhoef will prove similarly difficult, but either way, Leeds could be well-served by amplifiying their interest following Rutter's exit.