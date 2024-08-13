Portsmouth made their Championship return after 12 years away from the second tier with a trip to promotion favourites Leeds United, and John Mousinho's men made a good account of themselves, earning a point following an entertaining 3-3 draw.

But Pompey will also be concerned by the fact that they conceded three goals, while the Whites will feel as though they should have scored more, as Brenden Aaronson missed a golden opportunity to seal a win for the hosts just moments after scoring the equaliser.

TeamTalk revealed that Pompey were interested in signing ex-Leeds United captain Liam Cooper, but Pompey boss John Mousinho has said the Hampshire club are not pursuing a move for the Scotland international.

Carlton Palmer reacts to Pompey interest in Cooper

Despite the fact Mousinho has played down the Scotland international's future, Carlton Palmer has offered his thoughts on what Cooper could've potentially offered the Fratton Park outfit.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, the former England international said: "Portsmouth, along with several other clubs, are considering a move for former Leeds United captain and centre-back Liam Cooper, who is available on a free transfer.

"His contract ran out at Leeds United, and he was unable to agree new terms.

"He was offered a new contract, he was offered an extension of a year, but at 32-years-old, obviously Liam's looking for a longer length of contract.

"He's been capped 19 times by Scotland.

"Blackburn, Celtic and Rangers have all registered interest in the player.

"The problem for me is the lack of games that Liam has played in recent years.

"The last time he played over 25 games was in 2019/20, when he played 38 games in the Championship.

"Subsequently, since then, he's only managed 25 games in the Premier League in 2020/21, last season 15 games and the season before 18 games.

"So, again, that's my only worry.

"Yes, he's got experience, he's a leader, he is a born leader, he gives his heart and soul.

"Maybe for the likes of Portsmouth, who have just got promotion, incidentally had a fantastic result at Elland Road on Saturday.

"They were probably unfortunate to maybe not hold on and win the game.

"Although Leeds had a host of chances in the first half, they could have been out of sight in the first half.

"They conceded three goals, maybe bringing in somebody like Liam Cooper would be a coup for them.

"Say he gets injured, and he only plays 20 games, and they stay in the Championship next season, that would be seen as good business.

"He's a very, very tough and durable and competitive player, well versed at that level, and his experience could prove invaluable over the course of the season."

Liam Cooper's lack of minutes last season (2023/24 Championship stats from FotMob) Appearances 15 Starts 8 Minutes played 707

Cooper could have been an ideal signing for Pompey

As summarised by Palmer, Cooper is a centre-back who boasts a wealth of experience and is the sort of player who could help Pompey in their quest for Championship survival.

On Saturday afternoon, Mousinho's starting central defensive duo were Ryley Towler and Conor Shaughnessy, who are both inexperienced at second tier level.

Cooper has no such problem, but Pompey would do well to secure his services amid fellow Championship interest from Blackburn, while the Glasgow Times have speculated that Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers could be set to tussle for his signature, adding that "Both clubs are always on the lookout for experienced defenders."

The central defender could be keen on a move north of the border, if a deal comes around, as he is a Scotland international, while both Glasgow clubs look set to battle it out for the Scottish Premiership title once more, and Cooper could be keen on competing for silverware in the latter years of his career.

Meanwhile, Palmer is right to highlight the defender's lack of minutes in recent years, but Pompey could be missing out on a real asset now that they do not look set to land Cooper.