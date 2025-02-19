Carlton Palmer has admitted that in an "ideal world," Leeds United would have both Manor Solomon and Wilfried Gnonto available next season. However, it seems more likely that only one will feature at Elland Road for the 2025–26 campaign.

It has been revealed by TEAMtalk that Tottenham Hotspur are willing to listen to offers for the winger this summer, which could provide the Whites with an opportunity to sign Solomon on a permanent deal once his loan expires.

The Israeli international has been starting ahead of Gnonto in recent weeks and has outperformed the Italian with his 14-goal contributions in 26 games.

Manor Solomon vs Wilfried Gnonto 2024-25 Player Appearances Starts Goals Assists Manor Solomon 26 17 7 7 Wilfried Gnonto 30 20 5 5

However, many will argue his attacking counterpart has a higher pedigree amid his recent transfer links. In the winter window, he was linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, but Leeds deterred any potential interest by placing a £50 million valuation on the 21-year-old.

Nevertheless, if he continues to struggle to break into Daniel Farke's starting XI, then his previous ambition for a move away from Elland Road may resurface.

This could open the door for Leeds to secure Solomon permanently but it seems unlikely that both players will remain at the club beyond the summer.

Carlton Palmer: "One or the other" in Gnonto vs. Solomon debate

To get an Elland Road point of view on the topic, Football League World spoke exclusively to former Whites player, Carlton Palmer, who revealed that he would be surprised if both players are available to Farke next season.

"Leeds United are keen on signing Manor Solomon. They are very pleased with the way he has performed - 26 appearances, 17 starts, seven goals, and seven assists; he has done really well," said Palmer.

"He has done so well that Willy Gnonto is playing a cameo role behind the likes of Solomon and Dan James, which he is not happy about. There may well be a situation where Gnonto has to leave the football club, and with financial fair play in mind, he could certainly depart.

"He (Gnonto) is understood to be really happy with the direction Leeds are heading in and the way the club is progressing, but his lack of starts leaves the option for him to leave in the summer. Everton remain big fans, and David Moyes was interested in the player when he was in charge of West Ham.

"The 25-year-old (Solomon) has proven quality, and he was unfortunate that when he signed for Spurs, he picked up an injury, so he wasn't able to get up to full speed. He is having a fine season for Leeds, and I think he would be a good bit of business.

"Gnonto is a talented player, and in an ideal world, you would keep both players, but it looks as if it will be one or the other.

"The way it is at the moment, Daniel Farke would be looking at Solomon. They took him on loan, but there was no obligation put in place for a permanent deal. I think it is something they are going to explore in the summer, but they have to get promoted back to the Premier League to have a chance of making that a reality."

Manor Solomon is loving life at Leeds United

Since affirming his place in the starting XI in late December, Solomon has been on a remarkable run of form alongside James and is spearheading the Whites' push for promotion.

Speaking to Leeds' in-house media about his first six months at the club, the winger said: "So far, I've been feeling really good about everything. I'm really happy to be here, really happy with the fans and all aspects of the club and I just want to keep going.

"We have a really big goal ahead of us, we're doing really well but we want to maintain it and make sure that we're all celebrating at the end of the season."

If they're celebrating at the end of the season, Leeds' priority will be securing a deal for the 25-year-old, who will likely want to move on from Spurs if Ange Postecoglou doesn't provide him with certain assurances.

This could easily be funded by a transfer for Gnonto, who, despite his natural ability, can't shake his way into the first team.