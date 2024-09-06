Pundit Carlton Palmer has reflected on his pre-season League One predictions, which had Stockport County, Wrexham, Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town all in the promotion reckoning.

Albeit with just four matches played in the 2024/25 third-tier campaign thus far, that is exactly how it appears to be panning out.

Stockport currently find themselves at the top of the table by virtue of goal difference despite only gaining promotion alongside Wrexham, who sit in second place after taking points from promotion hopefuls Peterborough United and Bolton Wanderers in recent weeks.

Birmingham, meanwhile, who have been widely tipped to scoop the league title at a canter following a summer of staggeringly-ambitious investment, are in third-place but remain tied with both Wrexham and Stockport on goal difference too, and the £15m deadline-day addition of Jay Stansfield will only give further fuel and strength to their promotion designs.

As for Huddersfield - another of Palmer's promotion favourites - represent the exception to the quartet by not enjoying an unbeaten start to the season, and they have lost their last three matches across all competitions. However, they are only one point away from 1st-place and will be looking to generate some momentum in the coming weeks under Michael Duff.

Carlton Palmer's League One promotion predictions

The former England international has been vindicated thus far in his pre-season predictions for the hotly-anticipated League One promotion race, which he expects all four teams to remain involved in as the season heads underway.

"All the teams I predicted to get promoted from League One are exactly where I expect them to be," Palmer exclusively explained to Football League World.

"Stockport County, four games played and top of the league. Dave Challinor - what an excellent managerial career he's carving out for himself. Three wins and one draw.

"Wrexham in second, three wins and one draw. Birmingham City in third, three wins and one draw and Huddersfield Town are only one point behind, three wins and one loss.

League One standings, as of September 5 Position Team P GD Pts 1st Stockport County 4 +7 10 2nd Wrexham 4 +6 10 3rd Birmingham City 4 +3 10 4th Lincoln City 4 +4 9 5th Huddersfield Town 4 +3 9 6th Charlton Athletic 4 +2 9

"So every team that I predicted to be there is there. Like I said, I believe that who will get automatic promotion is between Stockport, Wrexham, Birmingham and Huddersfield. It's going to be a really, really tight campaign and whoevers left in the play-offs, it's going to be very difficult for any other teams to compete with them.

"Birmingham have spent a huge amount of money, Jay Stansfield for £15m in League One is phenomenal money. But he's a young player and he knows where the back of the net is, he did that in the Championship and I could see him scoring 20 goals this season.

"Birmingham will be a real threat to Stockport and Wrexham this season, but Wrexham have the money to go again in the January transfer window."

Birmingham City may see off Stockport County, Wrexham and Huddersfield Town in League One promotion race

We may be witnessing the most anticipated and high-quality third-tier promotion battle in many a year, but it does appear as though Blues could run away with the title despite facing a lot of competition.

Wrexham and Stockport are both upwardly-mobile outfits with star quality to optimise and no shortage of financial muscle while Huddersfield are a bit more traditional yet just as formidable under the tutelage of League One specialist Duff, but the fact of the matter is that Birmingham's squad and budget is simply in a different league to their competitors.

The Stansfield fee ameliorated a League One transfer record which Blues had already broken on two occasions in the summer. They have conducted business and constructed a level of squad never seen before at this level and that should, in good time of course, leave them in pole position to win the title.

Indeed, if they fail to do so convincingly and at something of a canter then there will be obvious concerns, although Stockport, Wrexham and Huddersfield will all be looking to upset the odds and knock Blues off their perch.