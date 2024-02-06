Highlights Morgan Whittaker's impressive performances for Plymouth Argyle attracted transfer speculation, but he has insisted that he is committed to the club.

Carlton Palmer believes it is great news for Plymouth that Whittaker's head was not turned, but warns that other clubs will likely show interest if he continues his current performance level.

Plymouth Argyle is currently 15th in the Championship table and looking to secure their place in the division. Whittaker's contribution has been crucial, and his professionalism during transfer rumors has endeared him to supporters.

Morgan Whittaker was the subject of intense transfer speculation during the January transfer window.

The forward was linked with a move to Italian club Lazio following his impressive performances in the Championship with Plymouth Argyle.

The 23-year-old is the joint top scorer in the division with a tally of 16 goals for the Pilgrims.

However, he has claimed that the speculation over his future did not turn his head and that he is committed to life at Home Park.

Whittaker signed for Plymouth last summer, having previously spent six months on loan with the club during their promotion campaign to the second tier.

Carlton Palmer gives Whittaker transfer verdict

Carlton Palmer believes that this is great news for the Championship club given how impressive Whittaker has been so far this season.

However, he has warned that clubs will surely be interested in a summer move for the forward if he can maintain this performance level for the rest of the campaign.

“Great news for Plymouth Argyle and their supporters to hear the news that Morgan Whittaker, their standout player of this season so far, has spoken out and said that his head was never turned and was never going to be turned by the interest around him about a possible move,” Palmer told Football League World.

“He’s stated that he’s so happy at the club and the way he’s been treated, and made to feel welcome and loved, he just wants to get on and keep playing well and help the club secure their ambition of remaining in the Championship this season.

“Whittaker, with 16 goals this season, is the joint-leading goalscorer in the Championship and Plymouth moved up to 15th in the table with their win over Swansea over the weekend, with Whittaker scoring the winner against his former side.

“Plymouth can at least rest easy until the summer, but should he continue scoring and playing in the manner he is, surely clubs will be back banging down Plymouth’s door in the summer.

“But at least that’s a problem they can put aside for now and concentrate on what they need to do at this particular moment in time.”

Plymouth Argyle league position

Plymouth are currently 15th in the Championship table, with Ian Foster’s side now on a four-game unbeaten run.

The gap to the relegation zone is eight points, with 17 games remaining in the season.

Related Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday considered late transfer move for Stoke City player Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle were both keen on Stoke City's Ryan Mmaee in the January window.

Plymouth will be aiming to survive in the Championship beyond their first campaign back at this level following promotion last year.

Next up for the Pilgrims is an away clash against Sunderland on 10 February.

Keeping Whittaker was huge for Plymouth

Whittaker has proven an excellent permanent addition to the Plymouth squad this season.

It is no surprise that he has attracted such transfer interest given how impressive his performances have been this season.

He has displayed incredible professionalism and a great attitude during this transfer speculation, which will only further endear him to supporters.

However, Plymouth will have a tough time holding onto him in the long-run if he continues to improve and develop at this rate.