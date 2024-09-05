Burnley winger Mike Tresor is set to remain at Turf Moor with his potential loan switch to either OGC Nice and Ajax facing complications around potential fees involved in the deals.

Tresor joined the Clarets last summer on a season-long loan move from Belgian side Genk, and his temporary move was made permanent in May after Burnley were obligated to trigger the fee included in the original deal.

According to Foot Mercato, the 25-year-old was set to make the switch to Nice on loan for the rest of the season. Journalist Sacha Tavolieri has claimed that the two clubs were in disagreement over the terms of the 25-year-old's proposed loan deal, with the Clarets asking for too much of a fee in order to make the move happen.

Ajax, though, were also keen and waiting to strike a deal, according to Tavolieri, with the Dutch side not having their deadline until Monday, September 2. Nothing ended up materialising, with Tresor stuck in limbo over his future at Turf Moor after struggling in the Premier League last season.

Speaking to Dutch outlet Voetbal International, Tresor’s agent, Shallon Nkeshimana, revealed that the Dutch giants came forward to try and strike a deal for the Belgian and it was a move the player wanted. However, ‘disproportionate’ demands from the Clarets prevented a deal from being completed.

Mike Tresor's career stats - as per Transfermarkt (04/09/24) Team Appearances Goals Assists NEC Nijmegen 29 7 3 Willem II 60 14 18 Genk 84 9 33 Burnley 19 0 0 Belgium 2 0 0

Carlton Palmer on Mike Tresor's future at Burnley

Due to the terms of his contract, Burnley have already turned Tresor’s loan deal into a permanent transfer and for a vast sum in Championship terms of £16 million, while handing the Belgium international a five-year deal at Turf Moor (De Morgen).

He clearly does not want to be plying his trade with the Clarets in the second tier, but has little choice now but to work his way back into Scott Parker's plans. Carlton Palmer struggles to sympathise with Tresor or his agent, who simply left things until too late in the window.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "Burnley's Mike Tresor finds himself still at the football club.

"The winger, who signed for £16 million this summer, was looking for a move out of Burnley this summer, but a move failed to materialise.

"There were two clubs interested in him, apparently. Nice were one, with a loan deal agreed and an option-to-buy, but they ran out of time.

"Tresor's agent has come out and said that Ajax were very keen and Tresor was interested in joining them, but the deal broke down on decline day, due to the unfair demands made by Burnley football club.

"He's a talented player but he has not figured so far for Burnley this season. That's an indication of where he stands at the club.

"It's a case now where I would expect him to move on in the January transfer window. That is down to his agent to get that going now and to find him a move away from the football club.

"When agents come out and say that time has run out, well, they have had the whole of the transfer window to get a deal done.

"It's instead been left to the last day and of course it's then going to be difficult with negotiations at the last minute to get te deal through. Of course, in this instance, time has run out.

"So, unless Scott Parker picks up injuries and he manages to force his way back into the setup, it's clear that Parker doesn't see him as part of his plans and it's likely that he will instead move on in the January window."

Mike Tresor's Burnley future

The forward arrived from Belgian side Genk, making 16 appearances in the Premier League as Burnley suffered relegation to the Championship.

Tresor has yet to feature for Parker’s side this season, not even appearing in the matchday squad for any of their opening fixtures.

The forward has not scored in any of the 19 appearances he has made for the club in all competitions and has massively underwhelmed and flattered to deceive so far.

However, he has talent. Tresor could be a good player in the Championship, having previously impressed in Belgium, so could earn himself a move if he gets his head down to impress with Burnley.

He could even be a vital component of their team, should he accept his situation. Stranger things have happened in football to rule out the tricky wideman and Burnley reconciling in some capacity.