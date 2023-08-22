Highlights Millwall fans expressed their frustration with manager Gary Rowett during their defeat at Norwich City, chanting "Rowett Out" multiple times.

Rowett acknowledges the fans' right to their opinions but believes the chants don't help the players in their current situation.

Pundit Carlton Palmer urges Millwall supporters to have patience, emphasizing that it's still early in the season and that the team's performance will likely improve in the upcoming games.

Carlton Palmer has been left unimpressed by sections of the Millwall crowd in their defeat at Norwich City on Sunday afternoon, as chants of "Rowett Out" were heard on multiple occasions.

Millwall got off to a positive start to the season, beating last year's defeated play-off semi-finalists Middlesbrough on the opening day through a 79th-minute Romain Esse strike. However, results haven't followed as planned - after a 4-0 loss to League One Reading in the Carabao Cup, they conceded an added-time winner at home to Bristol City and then lost 3-1 at Carrow Road on Sunday.

Last season, Rowett's side found themselves in the potential play-off picture for a large proportion of the season, with the attacking duo Zian Flemming and Tom Bradshaw racking up 32 league goals between them.

They narrowly missed out on a top six place on the final day, but last season has ultimately raised expectations at The Den. Fans appear wary that a poor end to last season - where the side won just two of their final nine outings - could follow onto this campaign if performances and results don't change quickly.

Some supporters made their feelings clear at Carrow Road on Sunday, aiming multiple critical chants at Rowett.

What has Gary Rowett said about the criticism he is facing?

The former Burton Albion, Birmingham City and Stoke City boss is now in his fifth season at the club, having taken charge in October 2019 with the club sat 16th in the division.

Since then, he has accumulated an average of 1.45 points per game out of his 188 league matches and led them to multiple top 10 finishes.

Rowett understands that the fans are entitled to their views, but said the chants don't benefit the players, as per BBC Sport.

"I understand that the fans want to see much better. It's their choice what they do," he said.

"I am not going to lie and say 'it's nothing'. I don't think it helps the players to get out of a situation." he continued.

"If I was sat in the stand and had paid a lot of money I don't necessarily think it gives you the right to do whatever you want, but I would certainly be disappointed.

In the 3-0 defeat, the 49-year-old believes his side lacked the core values his squad have based their identity off during his tenure.

He said: "The disappointment for me is a lack of what we have prided ourselves on for a few years; being strong, being aggressive, being hard to play against and score against,"

"To score three goals in the way Norwich did is testament to their good play and confidence, but also our lack of determination."

What is Carlton Palmer's stance on the situation?

Whilst the 3-0 defeat on Sunday was a poor showing from Rowett's men, particularly in the second half, the pundit has stressed to Lions supporters that there is still lots of football to be played before the Sky Bet Championship table really begins to take shape.

"It's incredible what happens in football these days," Palmer told Football League World.

"We're three games in. OK, it's not been the best start for Millwall with two defeats from three. I don't get how this can be the case when you look at what he's achieved across his time at the club.

"This is the problem with football. When you do well like Rowett and Millwall did last season, expectations are high. But it's very early in the season for the crowd to be chanting for him to leave.

"If you look at the clubs in the bottom half at present, you've got the likes of Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Swansea and Leeds United. This is after three games, I very much doubt these teams will be in the bottom half in ten games' time".