The 2024/25 EFL season is just around the corner, and teams from all around the Championship, League One and League Two are locking horns in transfer battles as they look to bolster their squads before the fresh campaign begins in August.

One player who has attracted a whole host of interested parties is Luton Town's John McAtee, who scored 12 goals during a loan spell in League One with Barnsley last season, but is out of favour at the Hatters.

John McAtee 2023/24 stats as per FotMob Appearances 40 Starts 31 Minutes played 2,625 Pass accuracy (%) 74.3 Chances created 40 Expected assists (xA) 4.41 Assists 4 Shots 93 Shots on target 37 Expected goals (xG) 12.2 Goals 12

HITC revealed that third tier newboys Wrexham have joined the race for McAtee's signature, but face competition from Championship sides Plymouth Argyle, Blackburn Rovers and Millwall as well as Derby County and Portsmouth, who were both promoted to the second tier last campaign, while last season's defeated League One play-off finalists Bolton Wanderers are also keen.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, pundit Carlton Palmer revealed which club he believes is the 24-year-old's best option.

Palmer makes McAtee claim

The former Sheffield Wednesday player said: "Wrexham are the latest club to join the race to sign Luton Town's striker John McAtee.

"They join the likes of Bolton, Plymouth and Derby, who will all want to secure his services.

"John McAtee is only 24, he joined Luton in 2022 but is yet to play a game for the club.

"He has been on loan at Grimsby and at Barnsley, so it appears now that the Hatters are prepared to listen to offers in terms of a permanent deal.

"He's only briefly featured for Rob Edwards' side in pre-season and Luton and the player are keen for him to move on.

"Luton have got plenty of options in the attacking third, so it's difficult for McAtee to force his way into the starting 11.

"So the best outcome for all parties would be for McAtee to leave the club.

"A fee is yet to be decided, but obviously, with loads of interest in the player, that's obviously going to push the fee up.

"It's important now he gets out and keeps on playing, and gets experience.

"42 appearances for Barnsley last season, 12 goals and five assists.

"Those (stats) suggest it would be a real coup for the likes of Wrexham or Bolton.

"All interested parties would have to agree a fee for the talented player.

"He has the potential to get even better.

"Where do I see it being a good move for him?

"He needs to be playing regular first team football, the last thing he wants to do is to sign for a club and not play regularly.

"Wrexham are doing great things, we've seen that, back-to-back promotions.

"Derby are doing really well.

"I would think (at) Plymouth he would probably have more chance of playing regularly, but as I've said, he's proved for Barnsley, he's played all those games last season.

"So either a Wrexham or a Bolton would be a good thing, so let's see.

"I think Derby would be a good fit, with young players and the likes of Paul Warne.

"I think it would be a great move for him to join up with him, because Paul's brilliant and Richie Barker with young players."

McAtee would be a good acquisition for whoever signs him

With a wide variety of clubs in the Championship and League One interested in his services, McAtee does not have a shortage of options this summer, while the Hatters can also choose who they wish to offload their man to.

Perhaps Edwards and co could be more keen to sell the 24-year-old to one of the interested third tier sides, in an effort to avoid handing a Championship rival a quality player.

But McAtee's goal productivity for Barnsley last season suggests that he would be capable of performing in either the second or third tier next season.