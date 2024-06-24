Highlights Coventry keen on Joe Worrall, but Nottingham Forest's £4 million asking price may obstruct the deal.

Worrall has been a consistent performer for Forest but his game time has reduced in recent times.

Carlton Palmer believes Worrall could be a valuable addition to Coventry given his Championship experience.

Carlton Palmer believes Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall would be a great addition to Mark Robins’ Coventry City side this summer but has warned that pushing for a loan may see them miss out on the Sheffield United target.

According to Alan Nixon, the Sky Blues are interested in signing the defender on loan this transfer window.

However, they face competition from Championship rivals Sheffield United, who are also in the race to sign the 27-year-old.

Worrall has fallen out of favour at the City Ground, with the Premier League side open to a permanent sale.

It has been reported that the Reds are hoping to earn up to £4 million for the centre-back, amid growing interest in his services.

Palmer delivers verdict on Coventry’s pursuit of Worrall

Carlton Palmer is unsure of whether Coventry can get this deal over the line due to Nottingham Forest’s £4 million demands.

However, he expects Worral to be a great signing for whichever clubs he ends up with, if he does leave the top flight team this summer.

“Coventry City are the latest club to join the race to sign Nottingham Forest centre-back Joe Worrall,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Sheffield United are very, very keen on signing the player, reportedly have offered £4 million for him.

“But, like I said, Sheffield United can’t do any business, and as you can see they haven’t done any business at all, and they can’t do anything until their proposed sale goes through or not.

“Joe Worrall would be a good signing for Sheffield United or Coventry City, a very experienced central defender, but still under contract until 2026.

“Nottingham Forest would prefer a permanent deal for Worrall to leave the football club, and at this stage the news coming out of Coventry is that Coventry would prefer to do a loan.

“Which could scupper their chances of signing the player because Forest want to move him out permanently.

“It would be a major, major signing for Coventry City, if they were to get this one over the line.

“Coventry have done very, very well in recent seasons, and have just fallen short of getting promotion.

“With the new owners coming in, and the stability that’s given to the football club and Mark Robins, he’s not having to rebuild, rebuild after every season.

“This season he’s not rebuilding, all he’s having to do is bring players in and add to the squad, and improve on their ninth-place finish, five points adrift of the top six.

“He’d be a fantastic signing for Coventry City but, as I said, they want to get him out permanently, so Coventry would have to come up with the £4 million to buy him.

“I think Sky Blues would be amongst the frontrunners to sign him, because they’re going to be in the promotion or play-offs [mix] next season I would say, more likely play-offs, but they’re going to push for promotion as well.

“Like I’ve said, Sheffield United have still got problems of their own before they can do any business.”

Joe Worrall's lack of opportunities at Nottingham Forest

Joe Worrall - Nottingham Forest league appearances by season (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) 2016-17 21 2017-18 31 (28) 2019-20 46 2020-21 31 2021-22 39 2022-23 30 (21) 2023-21 7 (5)

Worrall has come through the ranks of the academy system at Nottingham Forest, breaking into the first team squad during the 2016-17 campaign.

He was a regular presence in the side in the Championship, as well as under Steve Cooper in the Premier League.

But his game time began to wane in the last 12 months, leading to a loan move to Turkish giants Besiktas last January.

He made just 13 league appearances across the entire season, including only seven for Forest prior to his temporary exit.

Worrall deal would be a good signing for Coventry

Worrall hasn’t been able to keep his place in the Forest side in the last 12 months, but the 27-year-old is still a strong centre-back option for any team in the Championship.

He would bring bags of experience to Robins’ side, with 37 top flight appearances now to his name to boost his reputation even further.

The differences between Forest and Coventry could prove a big stumbling block to completing a deal.

However, if they can be overcome then Worrall would be a great addition to the Sky Blues’ squad for next season’s promotion push.