Pundit Carlton Palmer has lauded Birmingham City for the summer signing of Jay Stansfield, who is now set to help Chris Davies' side back to the Championship at the very first time of asking.

The 22-year-old made a return to St Andrew’s @ Knighthead Park for an initial fee believed to be in excess of £10 million back in the summer, a figure which smashed the previous record buy for a League One club.

Stansfield spent the previous season on loan at Birmingham as the side suffered relegation from the Championship but still managed to impress with 12 strikes.

As expected, the frontman has been electric for the Blues this season, and he already has 16 league goals to his name from just 24 games.

Despite tasting defeat in midweek, Birmingham have built up a nine-point lead at the top of the third tier and look set for an instant return to the Championship next season.

Carlton Palmer's Birmingham City, Jay Stansfield transfer verdict

It is no real surprise to see Birmingham doing so well given the quality they possess within their squad.

However, they have received criticism from some people for the amount of money they have spent. Chris Davies’ side broke the League One transfer record on three separate occasions last summer, with the Stansfield deal likely to stand as the division’s most expensive for quite some time.

Jay Stansfield stats 24/25 (as per Fotmob) Competition Games Goals Assists League One 24 16 2 EFL Trophy 4 4 - FA Cup 2 - -

However, despite their outlay to bring him to the club, the success that Stansfield has enjoyed simply cannot be overlooked.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Carlton Palmer has revealed how he believes the former Fulham man has been an excellent buy for Birmingham in spite of the expense.

The former Sheffield Wednesday and England man said: “Jay Stansfield dropped down two divisions to Birmingham City and has more than justified his hefty price tag. Birmingham are cantering back to the Championship this season and he’s scored 20 goals in all competitions. He has been an absolute monster of a buy for them.

“They’re on course for a league and cup double and he’s been absolutely outstanding. As we’ve seen when he played against Newcastle, he can more than mix it against Premier League players and he has that top flight pedigree.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that he takes his goals up with him to the Championship and I believe he’d take them up to the Premier League as well. So when you look at it now, if you were to go and buy a striker now in the Championship to go and get promotion, or buy a striker in the Premier League, it actually looks like a steal for them and a great bit of business.

“So Stansfield has been outstanding and hopefully he’ll be back from his injury very soon.

“It’s been a really good bit of business. When people talk about the leagues and the money available, that’s what Birmingham have been able to do – they’ve been able to buy really, really good players and that’s why they’re so far clear at the top of League One.”

Stansfield should be able to carry his form into the Championship next year

If Birmingham do get over the line and win the title this season, there will be even more eyes on Stansfield on their Championship return next season.

Given the way he performed the last time they were in the second tier, he will surely be expected to be challenging towards the top of the goalscoring charts once again.

Stansfield netted 12 league goals during his loan spell with the second city outfit back in 2023/24, an impressive return for a young player in a team who was ultimately relegated.

It was that run of form that convinced the Blues to bring him to the club on a permanent basis, and they can surely expect a similar goal return next year, if not more.

It was likely a signing made with the future in mind, and given how successful Stansfield has been for the Blues this season, he is surely being lined up to be Birmingham’s starting striker for several years to come, no matter how high up the pyramid they eventually end up climbing.