One man who has become and will continue to be synonymous with Leicester City is Jamie Vardy.

The veteran striker's journey from the non-league game to becoming a cult hero of English football, particularly in this part of the East Midlands, has been exceptional to say the very least.

Unlike a number of other high-profile stars, the experienced centre-forward remained at the King Power Stadium following their relegation from the Premier League, and he's continued to be a vital part of Enzo Maresca's side, which has led the Championship table for a large proportion of the season.

However, the Foxes hierarchy face several important and brutal decisions this summer, and one of those involves the 37-year-old who has netted 13 goals in 26 appearances so far this campaign.

Pundit issues brutal verdict on Jamie Vardy's Leicester City future

Whilst Vardy's impact at the club over the last 12 years cannot be disregarded, former England international Carlton Palmer has warned those at the top to take this particular viewpoint out of the equation when weighing up a decision on his future.

"I think Leicester City will wait until the end of the season to see which league they're in before holding any discussions with Jamie Vardy," the 58-year-old told Football League World.

"He's been absolutely fantastic and a great servant to Leicester City. But, if Leicester were to see the job through and return to the Premier League, what would he offer in the top flight?

"He's still got a little bit of pace and there's the amount of money he commands. With him being a club legend, do you let him start doing his coaching badges and keep him around as a player/coach?

"I can't see Leicester not getting promoted, so the question is how much would he offer in the Premier League. You have to take sentiment out of this now. If he's not going to offer much more in the Premier League, you can't be offering the type of money he's earning," Palmer claimed.

"But with Jamie being at Leicester for as long as he has been, if they came and offered him a decent contract where he can be in and around the squad and do his coaching badges, that might appeal to him as he's earnt his money and is a very wealthy man.

"In the Championship, he will always score goals and knows where the net is," he added.

"As I said, they will be promoted so it's a question of whether Leicester offer him a contract based on what he can bring to the team which, given his age may be very little next season, but he's got the experience.

Palmer concluded: "We've seen this when players have been good servants to the football club, that the club have gone down the route of offering players the chance to complete their coaching badges."

Leicester City finances could sway Jamie Vardy decision

Whilst there's no doubt that Vardy would be desperate to end his career at the King Power, the harsh reality is that the dark cloud which hangs over Leicester with regard to their finances may have something to say on any particular outcome.

Recent reports have claimed that Enzo Maresca may have to shift a number of high earners from the club's wage bill prior to the season's official conclusion on June 30th if they are to avoid a possible points deduction by keeping their accounts in order, after the EFL released a statement which revealed that the club were forecasted to breach PSR regulations.

In the short-term, Vardy must continue his focus of on-pitch matters, which he has done in recent weeks to great effect, with three goals in the last two Championship games, which included a double against Hull City on Saturday afternoon.

If Leicester were to fall short in the promotion race, then it would seem inevitable that the club and Vardy, who has netted over 180 goals in 450+ appearances since 2012 would part ways, given his estimated £140,000 per week salary, which is an obscene figure for Championship level.