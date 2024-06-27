Wayne Rooney begins yet another chapter of management in the Championship in just over a month's time after taking charge of Plymouth Argyle last month.

The former Manchester United, Everton and England striker is often named as one of the greatest footballers ever produced on English soil, but it would be a fair assessment to say his managerial career has been a mixed bag so far.

After taking the reins under a difficult financial climate at Derby County, Rooney - alongside Liam Rosenior - were praised for their results that would've kept the Rams in the second tier back in 2022, had it not been for a 21-point deduction.

However, the 38-year-old has since struggled at D.C United and, most recently Birmingham City, where he won just two games out of a possible 15 between October 21st and January 3rd, which ultimately began the Blues' descent into League One, as they were relegated at Argyle's expense on the final day of last season.

Carlton Palmer urges Wayne Rooney to learn from Birmingham City mistakes

Given the record from his time at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park, many eyebrows were raised when Argyle appointed Rooney just weeks after the conclusion of last season.

It's fair to say that many will be intrigued to see how Rooney fares in Devon over the course of the 2024/25 campaign, and Carlton Palmer is no different, with the former England defender hoping that he can learn from the mistakes across his tenure in charge of Birmingham, as well as weighing the Green Army up against sides who are expected to feature in a similar section of the Championship table by outsiders.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "Everybody's asking the question, can Wayne Rooney keep Plymouth Argyle in the Championship next season?"

"Let's have a look at the facts," Palmer stated. "The teams that were promoted, Oxford United have been very busy in the transfer window already, Portsmouth have done some business and Derby are looking to do some business, so you're looking at the teams that have come up as to whether they can stay in the division. The Championship is a tough division and anybody can beat anybody."

"I think, when you've been an exceptional footballer like Wayne Rooney has, you've got to understand that when you come into management and you're coaching and teaching these players, they're not of the level that you were and the standard that you played at," Palmer claimed.

"They're nowhere near that, they're not going to reach that level. So, as long as you understand that and give them the basic principles, which I think was part of the problem at Birmingham. They wanted to play an expansive brand of football but didn't have the players to do what Wayne Rooney wanted to do, and so you have to cut your cloth accordingly," the pundit added.

Wayne Rooney record as Birmingham City manager Games Won Drawn Lost Win percentage 15 2 4 9 13.3%

"So, if Wayne wants to become a successful manager, he's got to learn that the players aren't as good as what he was and who he played with. Therefore, he has to get a tune out of what he has and the ability they've got."

Carlton Palmer issues verdict on Plymouth Argyle's survival chances

Despite the aforementioned advice Palmer hopes the Liverpudlian will take on board after a difficult spell, as well as the strength of next season's second tier, the former Sheffield Wednesday man believes that Argyle will consolidate their position in the second tier for yet another season.

"It's going to be another tough season for Plymouth Argyle, but I do believe that Wayne Rooney will keep them in the division," Palmer declared.

"I've heard a lot of good things about Wayne and what he's done. I know Birmingham wasn't a successful story for him, but he comes out with plaudits from Derby County."

"Listening to him going away, self-analysying and going into clubs, he wants to be a successful manager, so I'm delighted he's got another opportunity and let's see how it goes," The 58-year-old continued.

He concluded: "I think he will keep Plymouth in the division, and I think the supporters will take to him. I think it was a coup to get him and it's a great opportunity for Wayne to build his reputation as a football manager."

Wayne Rooney's excitement at Plymouth Argyle opportunity

Understandably, nobody is more excited for this latest venture into management than Rooney himself, which he admitted following the BBC's coverage of Ukraine vs Belgium at UEFA Euro 2024 on Thursday evening, just hours after Argyle's fixtures for next season were released.

"The excitement was there today," he stated to Gary Lineker - relayed by the Mirror - "When you see the fixtures you're looking through the opening games, the Christmas schedule and stuff. I'm really excited."

His first game in charge comes away to Sheffield Wednesday, which kicks off at 4PM on Sunday, 11th August, with his maiden Home Park fixture coming on Saturday, 17th August against Hull City - a fixture that will evoke memories of Argyle's survival escape on the final day of last season.