Carlton Palmer issues Watford play-offs claim following Chris Wilder appointment

It wouldn’t be a Watford season without a managerial change at some point – and fans of the Hornets have been treated to two during the 2022-23 campaign.

The Rob Edwards experiment lasted just 10 league matches earlier on in the season, and Gino Pozzo then turned to the experienced Slaven Bilic to try and find an identity and claim consistent winning results.

Unlike the last time the Croat was in the Championship with West Brom though, Watford have not stormed up the table and into the automatic promotion race – instead results started to falter and the Hertfordshire outfit have won just one of their last eight games.

Saturday’s drab goalless encounter with Preston North End at Vicarage Road led to Bilic’s dismissal on Tuesday, and he was quickly replaced in the dugout by Chris Wilder, who has been out of a job since October when he was sacked for poor results at divisional rivals Middlesbrough.

Wilder walks into the job with Watford sitting in 10th position and four points outside the play-offs, but just nine points to his former club Boro in third position on 60 points, meaning that with a good run of results the top six is within their sights.

However, it would require much better performances than in recent weeks, and former England international Carlton Palmer believes it’s not an insurmountable task for the Hornets and Wilder to get right – although they’d need to potentially win at least eight of their remaining 11 matches going off the tallies for 2021-22.

“It’s a difficult call for Chris Wilder,” Palmer told Football League World.

“It’s not impossible, going on last season 75 points was the minimum required to be in the play-offs, they need 24 points and they’ll need to take 24 points out of 33.

“Not impossible, but they’ll have to go on (a run of winning games) – to be fair to Slaven it’s not a case of they were getting beat, four draws in their last six games is what’s done the damage and what’s taken them outside of the play-off spots.

“So it’s not impossible but they’ve got to turn those draws into wins.”

The Verdict

With the squad and players Watford have at their disposal, to be sitting 10th in the division right now is a complete and utter underachievement.

Of course the season is not over and done just yet, but unless they go on a real winning run between now and May then they will be spending a second straight campaign in the Championship.

Many will argue if Wilder is the right choice or not – he is a different type of manager to Bilic and has his own ideas, but also has promotion experience just like he did.

Will the squad fit into a 3-5-2 though or will Wilder become tactically flexible and go with something else? You’d have to say that the current crop don’t exactly suit that way of playing, but something will have to give if they’re going to make it into the top six.