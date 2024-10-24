Carlton Palmer believes Sheffield United are still in the mix for automatic promotion despite suffering back-to-back defeats since the return from the October international break.

Losses to Leeds United and Middlesbrough in recent days have hurt the Blades’ standing in the Championship table.

Chris Wilder’s side have failed to score in either fixture, conceding three, which has seen them fall three points behind second place Burnley, and a further three behind leaders Sunderland.

The Yorkshire outfit will be aiming to be in the mix for a top two position this season, as they eye an immediate return to the Premier League.

But their form since returning to league action after the international break is raising some initial reasons for concern.

Carlton Palmer makes Sheffield United automatic promotion claim

Palmer expects Sheffield United to be in the mix for a top two position come the end of the campaign, despite concerns over the size of their squad.

He wants to see Wilder backed in the transfer market, praising the work he’s done at Bramall Lane despite issues off the pitch, but is pessimistic over the chances that a takeover will be ratified in time to impact the winter market.

“Two losses in a row for Chris Wilder’s side, both away from home, a difficult fixture away to Leeds United where they got beat 2-0, and then a narrow defeat to Middlesbrough away from home,” Palmer told Football League World.

“But Chris Wilder, I’ve said it before, has done a magnificent job in difficult circumstances, with all that’s going on in the boardroom, and not being able to bring in players until the last moments.

“If you take the two points that they’ve had deducted, Sheffield United would be on 21 points, 21 points would see Sheffield United in fourth place in the league, only one place behind Leeds United and Burnley.

“But the fact is they have had those points deducted, and they’re still in a play-off position.

“Chris Wilder has said that he has a one to 11, a very strong one to 11 if you can put them out.

“But if they pick up any injuries then basically his bench is full of young kids.

“He needs something to happen to the football club, a sale to happen, which is obviously going to be very difficult now when time’s kicking on, we’re now approaching the middle of October, so it’s going to be very difficult to get a sale ratified for him to do business in the January transfer market.

“I still fancy Chris Wilder to get Sheffield United there or thereabouts.

“Like I’ve said, Sunderland are punching [above their weight], will they keep that up? We’ll have to see.

“They’re certainly automatic promotion contenders, I’ve said that from the start of the season, given the quality of the manager they’ve got, given the quality of the players.

“But still, he’s got to bring in reinforcements, he’s got to do that, because the Championship is unforgiving, it’s a tough, tough league.

“If you’re looking at the Championship now, you’re saying 19 points you’re in a play-off place.

“Well, if you like Hull City, who are in 15th place, who are only on 13 points.

“So two wins and two defeats, things can change very quickly.

“But I still fancy Sheffield United to be there or thereabouts.”

Sheffield United’s promotion battle

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of October 24th) Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 11 +12 25 2 Burnley 11 +12 22 3 Leeds United 11 +11 22 4 West Brom 11 +6 19 5 Sheffield United 11 +6 19 6 Blackburn Rovers 11 +5 19 *Sheffield United were deducted 2 points

Sheffield United are now fifth in the Championship table following Wednesday night’s loss to Middlesbrough.

An 80th minute strike from Emmanuel Latte Lath separated the two sides, which has brought Michael Carrick’s side to within two points of the Blades.

Another defeat in their next fixture could even see Wilder’s side fall out of the top six, so he will be keen to arrest this slide in form as quickly as possible.

Next up for Sheffield United is a home clash against Stoke City on 26 October in a 3pm kick-off.

Sheffield United must avoid major slump in form

Losing two games in a row can happen to any team in the Championship due to how competitive this division is.

But Sheffield United cannot afford to let this run slide into three, four or five games without a win, as that will be punished by their rivals.

The gap to leaders Sunderland is already six points, so if that increases further in the coming weeks then confidence in the club’s promotion chances will wane.

Saturday’s clash against the Potters will be a big one for Wilder’s side, as they will need to get back to winning ways in order to stay on course.