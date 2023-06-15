EFL pundit Carlton Palmer isn’t convinced by Rotherham United forward Chiedozie Ogbene but believes he would be a good squad player for Norwich City, depending on how much he costs.

Ogbene is a wanted man this summer, as a host of sides circle as he weighs up his Rotherham future.

What is Chiedozie Ogbene’s current contract situation?

The Republic of Ireland international was very impressive for Rotherham in the 2022/23 season, playing 42 times, scoring nine goals, and registering four assists as he played a big part in the Yorkshire side staying in the Championship for another season.

The 26-year-old is coming to the end of his contract at the New York Stadium, so he is free to discuss terms with any interested clubs.

The Millers are said to have offered him a new deal, but as time goes on, it seems interest in the attacker is growing.

Norwich City join transfer race for Chiedozie Ogbene

It was revealed by reporter Rob Staton, that Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle, and Sheffield Wednesday were interested in signing Ogbene this summer.

It has now emerged that Norwich, along with Luton Town, have also joined the race for the 26-year-old’s signature this summer.

The Canaries have already begun their summer transfer business by using the free agent market and it seems they are keen to continue that by looking at Ogbene.

David Wagner is eager to turn Norwich’s fortunes around after their recently dismissal season.

Carlton Palmer’s thoughts on Norwich City’s interest in Chiedozie Ogbene

Palmer has warned Norwich after the news emerged they'd joined the race for Ogbene.

He told FLW: "Norwich are the latest club to have been linked with Rotherham’s centre-forward Ogbene. We have spoken about him before, and I’ve previously said I'm not convinced with his goal threat, 108 league appearances, 23 goals is not prolific.

“This has been his best season, 39 games, eight goals, and at the age of 28, not a lot is going to change. He would be a good squad player depending on the cost, Sheffield Wednesday have also registered their interest, but I'm not convinced to sign him as a starter.

“So, it depends on what you've got to pay for him, and you know you always need backup you always need players who can come on and offers that threat of pace up front, but it just depends on what you have got to pay for him.”