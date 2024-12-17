Carlton Palmer has stated that he was left "astounded" by Oxford United's decision to part ways with Des Buckingham after the weekend defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

The boyhood U's fan took charge of the club in November 2023 after Liam Manning's departure to Bristol City, and just seven months later, guided Oxford to a first stint at Championship level since 1999 with a 2-0 success over Bolton Wanderers in the League One play-off final at Wembley Stadium.

Many outsiders tipped the second tier new boys for a season of struggle, but despite a recent run of just one victory in their last fifteen games - a 1-0 home success over Hull City on November 5th - Buckingham's men are currently sitting in 20th, which is their lowest league position all season.

Therefore, his dismissal has been met with strong disapproval from both Oxford supporters and the wider footballing community, which is a stance Palmer has agreed with.

Carlton Palmer issues verdict on surprise Oxford United, Des Buckingham call

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, the former England international and pundit believes that the decision by the U's board to part ways with the highly-rated 39-year-old further highlights the lack of loyalty shown in the modern game.

"There's been uproar at Oxford United from the supporters, as their manager Des Buckingham was sacked," Palmer began. "The fans are furious."

"Apparently, during a radio phone-in of about 100 calls, text messages and social media comments, there was only one person who agreed with the sacking of Des Buckingham," he added.

"They have struggled in recent weeks, they're in 20th place with 18 points, just a point above the drop zone. But, surely there has to be a bit of loyalty and commitment here," Palmer stated. "Des did a fantastic job with them last season, he got them to the play-off final which they won and were promoted to the Championship."

2024/25 Championship table (as of 17/12/24) Team P GD Points 19 Luton Town 21 -14 22 20 Oxford United 20 -12 18 21 Cardiff City 20 -13 18 22 Portsmouth 19 -13 17 23 Plymouth Argyle 20 -23 17 24 Hull City 21 -11 16

"I understand they've spent an awful lot of money with the players they've brought in. But, surely there has to be a bit of patience and stability in the football club, and had he kept them in the Championship this season, they could kick on. It's realistically where the owners expect Oxford United to be."

"I know earlier in the season, they were pushing around the play-off spots and doing very well. But, it's about patience," the 59-year-old explained.

Carlton Palmer compares Des Buckingham call to Birmingham City, John Eustace decision

Despite the fact that this call from Oxford has left many outsiders and supporters scratching their heads in disbelief, Palmer believes that it is hard to compare this predicament to when Birmingham City decided to sack John Eustace and appoint Wayne Rooney in October 2023, at a time when Blues found themselves in sixth position.

"I think it's different to the John Eustace situation, although I think John Eustace was unfairly treated by Birmingham City in my opinion," the pundit continued.

"The truth of the matter was that Wayne Rooney was supposed to be coming into the club (Birmingham) in the summer (of 2023)."'

"They were unable to do that, and unfortunately for Wayne Rooney, John Eustace had done a brilliant job in the meantime. Therefore, that created the issue with Eustace being sacked although the deal was already in place," Palmer pointed out.

"In this situation, Des had done a fantastic job in getting the club into the Championship. They were going through a difficult period, but there just had to be a little bit of patience."

Because of the legacy Buckingham has cemented at the Kassam Stadium, the pundit believes that his successor must get off to as strong a start as possible to win disillusioned supporters over.

"Whoever takes over at the football club is going to have a difficult act to follow. And, if they don't get off to a good start then the fans are going to get on their back."

"It's really, really strange," Palmer declared."There's been some strange managerial departures from clubs this season."

"I'm absolutely astounded with this one, and I'd love to sit down with the owners of these clubs and see the rationale behind what they're doing."

"Have the Oxford board panicked in terms of staying in the division? And if that's the case then they should have trust in the manager who got them promoted," he concluded.

Oxford United have taken a massive gamble with Des Buckingham decision

Whilst it's clear for everyone to see that in the past two months, Oxford have found it difficult to put a run of form together, leading to a slide down the table, this decision is a massive gamble for the club's short-term future.

Despite the tail-off, there was no urgency from supporters towards the board, who released a statement on Monday explaining their reasoning to part ways so suddenly.

Although no names have been mooted within the report, the Oxford Mail understand that his replacement will be in charge of the upcoming trip to face Leeds United at Elland Road, which will be viewed by many as a baptism of fire.

Of course, there is every possibility that the Yellows are able to turn the tide, which will mean that Grant Ferguson's decision could be justified, but Buckingham's successor will have a lot to prove if that is to be the case, with the club now firmly in a relegation battle for the time being.