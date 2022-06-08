Carlton Palmer issues verdict on West Brom’s pursuit of 24-year-old

Former West Brom player Carlton Palmer believes a move for Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury would make a lot of sense for the club.

The Baggies have been linked with a move for the midfielder, who could depart the King Power this summer.

The 56-year old believes that this potential deal could be the best next step for the 24-year old in his career.

Choudhury only appeared six times in the league for Brendan Rodgers’ side, with only four of those coming from the start.

Leicester finished 8th in the top flight table and will be looking to improve their squad in order to push for European places again next season.

The former midfielder believes that the Englishman would be better off getting a fresh start at a club where he is likely to receive greater playing time.

“Well he’s only played six games in the Premier League last term, and Brendan Rodgers has said that he needs games,” Palmer told Football League World.

“And he’s also said he would listen to offers, so I think it’d be a great move for him.

“He’s a midfield player. So it’d be a great move for him. It’s only down the road from Leicester to West Brom.

“And from what I’m hearing is that Leicester would be open to letting him go permanently.”

Steve Bruce’s side finished 10th in the second division on their return to the Championship.

The Hawthorns faithful will be hoping the 61-year old can lead the club back to the Premier League next season, with a promotion push the minimum required for a good campaign ahead.

Choudhury arrived at Leicester in 2017 from Burton Albion.

The Verdict

This would be a solid signing for West Brom if they could pull it off.

Adding Premier League experience and some bite into the West Brom midfield would boost their chances of promotion.

Choudhury hasn’t lit the world on fire under Rodgers, but he is more than capable of competing at West Brom’s level.

He would provide strong competition in the side and should settle in nicely into the team.