Carlton Palmer is not surprised by the speculation surrounding Vincent Kompany’s Burnley future.

The Belgian has overseen a successful first campaign in charge at Turf Moor, leading the club straight back to the Premier League with automatic promotion.

This has led to both Chelsea and Tottenham both being linked with a potential move to bring him in as their latest manager.

Both of the Premier League sides are searching for a new appointment after disappointing seasons under Graham Potter and Antonio Conte respectively.

Should Vincent Kompany leave Burnley?

Palmer has praised the job that Kompany has done with the Lancashire club, highlighting the issues he had to resolve in the summer to build a team capable of competing in the Championship.

The 36-year-old oversaw a total rebuild of the squad that suffered relegation under Sean Dyche the previous campaign, which also involved radically changing the style of play supporters had become used to under the now Everton manager.

Kompany’s success has led the former midfielder to suggest Chelsea and Spurs are both well within their rights to consider the Burnley boss as a potential candidate.

“Vincent Kompany will be in high demand,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Getting Burnley promoted in the manner that he did was mightily impressive.

“He had to let players go, players that wanted to go back and play in the Premier League, [manager] their wage bill, etc.

“So you have to put your hands up and applaud the job that Vincent Kompany has done at Burnley.

“It’s no surprise that Chelsea, Spurs are all interested in his services, and it’d be no surprise to me that he’d be successful at either of those clubs.”

Burnley are just one win away from securing the second division title, with a top two finish already confirmed.

That triumph could be secured this evening when the team travels to Ewood Park to face bitter rivals Blackburn Rovers.

Is Kompany ready to manage a club the size of Chelsea or Spurs?

Kompany has taken to life at Burnley like a duck to water, instantly winning over supporters with an exciting brand of attacking football.

Any doubts over his talent as a manager will have been put to bed with the Clarets’ success this season.

But the challenge of managing in the Championship and managing for a big club like Chelsea is very different, as Frank Lampard can attest.

Remaining with Burnley and seeing through this project to the Premier League is the wiser move for Kompany, and he could risk tarnishing his reputation by jumping ship too soon.