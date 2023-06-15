Swansea City are believed to have made Chris Davies, Brendan Rodgers’ long-serving assistant manager, a top target to replace Russell Martin this summer.

The Welsh club is expected to lose Martin soon, as a deal has been agreed for him to take over the reigns at newly relegated Southampton.

Who is Chris Davies?

Davies did start his career as a footballer, but after suffering a nasty injury, he was forced to retire at the early age of 19.

However, in 2005, he decided to get into coaching, starting at Leicester City as well as in the US and New Zealand.

His time with Rodgers started in 2010, when he linked up with the manager at Swansea and became an important figure in the club’s promotion to the Premier League.

When Liverpool appointed Rodgers as their new manager, Davies followed the Northern Irishman to Merseyside.

He stayed at Liverpool for three years before joining Reading and having a brief spell there working under Brian McDermott.

Davies linked back up with Rodgers, this time in Scotland at Celtic, where they both enjoyed incredible success. He once again stayed with Rodgers, as they both went and took over at Leicester.

Swansea City’s interest in Chris Davies

Now, Davies has been out of work since Rodgers was sacked by the Foxes in April, and it seems he has caught the interest of Swansea.

Talk of Swansea’s interest in Davies emerged early this month, but Football Scotland reported earlier this week that Swansea’s hierarchy held talks with Davies and have made him a leading candidate.

However, Swansea are not the only option for Davies this summer, with new Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou keen to bring him to the North London club.

While Brendan Rodgers seems close to re-joining Celtic and there could be an option for him to follow the Northern Irishman back to Scotland.

Carlton Palmer’s thoughts on Swansea’s interest in Chris Davies

We asked Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on Chris Davies being a leading candidate for the Swansea job.

He told FLW: “Chris Davies has emerged as a top candidate for the Swansea job, and it is believed that he is ready to make that first step on his own manager's path.

“Chris has been a long-time assistant to Brendan Rodgers and has been linked with other assistant roles notably spurs. But you never really know whether another number two can become a number one, often they can't.

“He’s been a number two for Brendan Rodgers since 2010 apart from a brief spell at Reading in 2016 and may want to see what happens with Brendan Rodgers, who will be returning to management sooner than later.”