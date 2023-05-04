Pundit Carlton Palmer says Sheffield Wednesday should name a strong team against Derby County at Hillsborough on Sunday to build momentum ahead of the play-offs.

The Owls' top two hopes were ended at the weekend as Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town secured promotion, meaning they will face the play-offs for a second consecutive season.

Saturday's 3-0 win at Shrewsbury Town moved Wednesday onto 93 points, a total which would have won them the League One title last season, but it is not enough for the top two this time around, with a run of one win in eight games in March and April proving costly.

They face a Derby side who may need a result to secure their own place in the top six. Paul Warne's side currently sit sixth in the table, two points clear of Peterborough United and victory for the Posh at Barnsley would see them claim final play-off spot if the Rams were to lose.

The Owls have suffered a host of injuries to key players this season, with the likes of Josh Windass, Callum Paterson and Michael Ihiekwe all recently returning from long-term absences, while influential midfielder George Byers, Mallik Wilks and Akin Famewo will all miss the rest of the campaign.

It has raised questions about whether Wednesday should rest players against the Rams, but manager Darren Moore hinted he will name a strong side.

"We stay focused with it and we make sure we’re selecting the best team possible going in," Moore told The Star.

"You want to keep the momentum and keep the focus going, for sure.

"There were elements of the game on Saturday [against Shrewsbury Town] that were comprehensive and rewarding, but there are elements we want to work on and solidify going into next week's game."

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, former Wednesday midfielder Palmer agreed with Moore's plan to field his first-choice team, believing it will allow the Owls to continue to build momentum ahead of the play-offs.

"I believe Darren Moore said in his press conference that he's going to name a full strength side to face Derby," Palmer said.

"I believe that's absolutely the way to go, you can't worry about injuries, you can't rest players, you have to keep that momentum going.

"They had a bad run, but they're on a good run now, they've won four out of the last five games and they need to keep that going.

"It's also psychological against Derby should they eventually play them at some stage in the play-offs.

"If they beat Derby, there is a chance that if Peterborough win at Barnsley, then Derby will lose out on the play-off spots, so 100% play your full strength side and keep the momentum going."

Should Sheffield Wednesday name a strong side to face Derby County?

It is an incredibly difficult decision for Moore.

His side have been in good form in recent weeks with three consecutive victories and the performance against the Shrews suggests his side are regaining some of their previous confidence.

However, Wednesday will be all too aware of how damaging injuries can be, with the loss of Byers and Windass coinciding with their decline in form which saw them miss out on the top two.

Palmer is correct that it is important to go into the play-offs with momentum, but avoiding further injuries should be Moore's top priority.