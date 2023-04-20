Carlton Palmer believes Richie Wellens has done a fantastic job at League Two side Leyton Orient.

Orient clinched promotion to League One last night despite suffering a surprise 2-0 defeat to Gillingham.

Defender Omar Beckles was shown a red card after only 14 minutes after he denied a goal-scoring chance. From the resulting free kick, the Gills went ahead thanks to Alex MacDonald, who found the bottom corner. Gillingham doubled their lead when Cheye Alexander scored from the spot kick 15 minutes later.

However, despite the defeat, Orient were promoted to England’s third division after Bradford City lost 1-0 to Swindon Town, ending the club’s eight-year absence.

A successful season for Leyton Orient

Orient have dominated League Two this season under Richie Wellens, starting the season strongly and maintaining that form throughout the campaign.

Wellens’ side have won 24 of their 42 games in the league, losing only six games, which is only bettered by Ipswich Town in League One and Burnley in the Championship.

However, it isn’t just the results that have made it a good season for Orient; Wellens has been able to get the best out of every individual at the club, with players like Paul Smyth, Ruel Sotiriou, and George Moncur producing heavily in the goals column.

While other players like Theo Archibald and Charlie Kelman have flourished in a style of football that is attractive to watch but doesn’t always work in League Two. Wellens has made Orient a team that can pass the ball and dominate possession, and it has worked very well, as they are celebrating promotion with four games to spare.

Carlton Palmer heaps praise on Richie Wellens and Leyton Orient

EFL pundit Carlton Palmer thinks Wellens has done a fantastic job at Orient this season and the team have played some great football.

He told FLW: “Yeah, Richie Wellens has done a fantastic job at Leyton Orient. They are promoted with games to spare; they’ve played some great football.

“To be promoted with four games to go is it is a fantastic achievement, so Richie Wellens has done really well.”

Can Leyton Orient succeed in League One

There is no doubt that they are a team that will be heading into the new season with momentum and confidence.

However, as everyone knows, League One is a different animal than League Two, but there is no reason why Orient can’t be successful next season. Teams have shown over the last few seasons that it can be done.

There may be a few doubts with Wellens, as the last time he was in League One was at Doncaster Rovers, which didn’t go too well for him. But with him working at Orient for over a year and knowing the players and adding more in the summer, there is no reason why Orient can’t give it a good go and stay in the division.