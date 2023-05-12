Carlton Palmer believes a return to Birmingham City this summer for Hannibal Mejbri would be a good move for all parties.

The Blues have just finished their 2022/23 campaign, a season that wouldn’t have excited many fans but didn’t have the usual relegation drama involved.

Birmingham finished the campaign in 17th place on 53 points, nine clear of the relegation zone, but their safety in the league was confirmed a long time before the season ended.

Their attention will now turn to this summer and the business the club will look to do in terms of incomings and outgoings.

Would Hannibal Mejbri returning to Birmingham City be a good move?

Hannibal Mejbri has just enjoyed a successful loan spell with Birmingham, in what was his first loan move away from Manchester United and his first taste of regular football in England.

Hannibal arrived at Old Trafford in 2019 after leaving Monaco’s youth academy, and in his four years at the club, the midfielder has only appeared three times in the first team, all in the Premier League.

Hannibal’s contract at Man United runs until the summer of 2026, meaning the Red Devils have still got plenty of time on their hands in regards to his future, with it still up in the air if leaves Old Trafford on a permanent basis or a temporary one.

The midfielder sent a departing message to the Birmingham fans earlier this week and he refused to rule out a possible return.

With that in mind, we asked EFL pundit Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on Hannibal returning to Birmingham and whether that would be a good move.

He told FLW: “Hannibal has had a decent loan spell at Birmingham City from his parent club Manchester United. He has gained some valuable experience, the 20-year-old has featured in 38 games this season.

“If Birmingham City could secure his services again that would be a good move for both parties. He's obviously going to go out on loan again, so the question is where he will go on loan. The player said he is open to a move of going back to Birmingham, open to the opportunity of doing that he just wants to do pre-season and see where he is.”

Should Hannibal re-join Birmingham City?

Across all forms of football, it is common for players to return to clubs they have played for before if there is a previous relationship there.

This is the same for Hannibal, and in that case, it seems to make sense for the midfielder to go back to Birmingham again next season. It is likely that Man United are going to look to send him on loan again, so if that is the case, Birmingham should be keen on re-signing him.

A loan move is about making sure the player is going to improve and play at the club he is going to, and United will know that there is trust there with Birmingham, where under John Eustace Hannibal flourished.

There is likely going to be lots of interest in Hannibal this summer, but with this season under his belt and how much it seems the midfielder enjoyed his time at St Andrews, you would put Birmingham in the driving seat.