Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Portsmouth will finish in the play-offs in League One next season, potentially challenging for automatic promotion.

Pompey enjoyed an excellent start to last season and were among the early front-runners, but a dramatic decline in form saw them drop into mid-table, resulting in the sacking of Danny Cowley in January.

John Mousinho was handed his first managerial role at Fratton Park and the 37-year-old has made an outstanding impact, winning 10, drawing nine and losing just four of his 23 games in charge so far.

Pompey did emerge as outside play-off contenders towards the end of the campaign, but they narrowly missed out on the top six, finishing eighth in the table.

It has been an incredibly busy summer at the club and Mousinho has brought in a host of new additions, with Christian Saydee, Terry Devlin, Anthony Scully, Will Norris, Conor Shaughnessy, Jack Sparkes, Ben Stevenson, Gavin Whyte, Kusini Yengi, Regan Poole, Ryan Schofield and Abu Kamara all arriving on the South Coast.

There have been a number of departures, including Reeco Hackett-Fairchild, Kieron Freeman, Michael Jacobs, Clark Robertson, Louis Thompson and Ryan Tunnicliffe, but Mousinho has built a squad that looks capable of challenging towards the top of the division.

Portsmouth get their season underway at home to Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer predicted that Pompey would reach the play-offs this season and believes they could be dark horses for automatic promotion.

"Portsmouth finished eighth last season in League One," Palmer said.

"Portsmouth came out of the blocks quick last season and were among the early automatic promotion contenders, but a poor run of form saw them drop into mid-table and the manager (Danny Cowley) sacked in January.

"In came John Mousinho and he had an immediate impact, losing just four of his 23 games in charge.

"Portsmouth have done their business early in the summer, bringing in solid players like Christian Saydee, Terry Devlin, Anthony Scully, Will Norris, Conor Shaughnessy and Ben Stevenson.

"They have a proven goalscorer at this level in Colby Bishop, who scored 24 goals in 52 games in all competitions last season.

"They will definitely be among the promotion contenders, play-offs definitely and they could be the dark horses for an automatic place."

How will Portsmouth perform in League One next season?

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that Pompey will be in promotion contention in the upcoming campaign.

Mousinho turned his side's fortunes around following his appointment in January and if they continue the form they have displayed since he took charge, they will have an incredibly strong season.

As Palmer says, Portsmouth have a prolific goalscorer in Bishop who can lead their promotion charge and their summer recruitment has been impressive, with the addition of Poole, who reportedly had interest from Championship sides Bristol City and Sheffield Wednesday, a statement signing and a significant endorsement of Mousinho's project.

There are question marks over whether Pompey can show the consistency needed to push for the top two and it will be an incredibly competitive division once again next season, but they should certainly be among the promotion candidates.