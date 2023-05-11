Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Sunderland have made the right decision to offer winger Jack Clarke a new contract amid growing transfer interest.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Brentford have now joined Crystal Palace in the race for Clarke this summer, with the Black Cats said to be looking for £10 million should they fail to win promotion.

However, TEAMtalk report that Sunderland have offered the 22-year-old a new deal as a reward for his form this season and to fend off increasing attention from elsewhere.

Clarke has played a key role for the Black Cats this campaign as they reached the Championship play-offs, scoring 11 goals and registering 12 assists in 48 appearances in all competitions. He has provided the joint-most assists in the second tier this season along with Middlesbrough's Ryan Giles.

The winger was on the scoresheet for Tony Mowbray's side on the final day of the season in the 3-0 win over Preston North End at Deepdale to seal their top six spot, setting up a semi-final tie against Luton Town, with the first leg to come at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer believes the Black Cats have made the correct decision to offer Clarke an extension, but says the club are in "complete control" of his future this summer.

"Jack Clarke has had a fantastic season with Sunderland and quite rightly is attracting a lot of attention from Premier League clubs," Palmer said.

"Jack is under contract until the summer of 2026, so the club are in complete control of the situation.

"But with Sunderland trying to build something, they're in the play-offs, they don't want speculation every transfer window about their better players.

"I think it's a good idea to offer him a new contract on improved terms that his performances have merited.

"Ultimately the club might get an offer they feel they can't turn down for the player, but at least it will be on their terms."

Will Jack Clarke stay at Sunderland?

Palmer is right that Sunderland are in a strong position with Clarke already under contract for a lengthy period of time and if he does depart, they will at least be able to secure the highest possible fee for his services.

Clarke's future will likely depend on what division the Black Cats as it will be difficult for him to turn down Premier League interest if they do not win promotion, with a club such as Brentford who are on an upward trajectory potentially representing an appealing destination.

After his disappointing spell at Tottenham Hotspur, Clarke has thrived at Sunderland and he should think carefully about leaving with the risk he may not receive game time at Brentford or Palace considering the competition for places he will face.

If the Black Cats are promoted, Clarke will almost certainly stay at the Stadium of Light, but as Palmer points out, offering a new deal with improved terms could be the best way to convince him to commit his future.