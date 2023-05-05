Hull City will be looking to end the 2022/23 campaign on a high by securing a positive result their final-day clash with Luton Town on Monday.

Currently 14th in the Championship standings, the Tigers will be guaranteed to maintain this position if they secure all three points at Kenilworth Road.

Following their meeting with the Hatters, Hull's attention will switch to planning for the upcoming transfer window.

One of the players who the Tigers are aiming to sign on a full-time basis is Karl Darlow.

What is the latest news surrounding Hull City's interest in Newcastle United's Karl Darlow?

According to a report from Hull Live earlier this week, Darlow remains a top transfer target for Hull City head coach Liam Rosenior.

Rosenior is understood to be keen to push through a permanent deal for the goalkeeper.

Darlow's parent club Newcastle United are believed to be open to the possibility of letting him leave this summer.

The keeper sealed a loan switch to the MKM Stadium earlier this year and has gone on to feature on a regular basis for Hull in the Championship.

In the 12 appearances that he has made at this level in a Hull shirt, Darlow has managed to keep five clean-sheets.

What has Carlton Palmer had to say about Hull City's interest in a permanent swoop for Karl Darlow?

Making reference to Hull's interest in a permanent move for Darlow, Carlton Palmer has admitted that this would be good business for the club.

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer said: "Hull City, yes, they are likely to sign Karl Darlow.

"He's been instrumental in Hull's survival, and mid-table finish.

"He's played 12 games and has kept five clean sheets since signing for the Tigers in January.

"He has a contract at Newcastle which runs until the summer of 2025 and Hull have an option to buy.

"It's good business for Liam Rosenior and his team.

"Darlow, if he goes back to Newcastle, he's fourth-choice behind [Nick] Pope, [Martin] Dubravka and [Loris] Karius, so he's not going to be playing.

"He's got an opportunity to go to a club where he is going to be playing regularly in the Championship.

"So, it's good business for the player and it's good business for Hull."

Will Hull be able to get a deal over the line for Darlow this summer?

Due to Darlow's contract status at Newcastle, Hull may need to pay a decent fee in order to secure the services of the shot-stopper.

This would indeed be a shrewd move by the Tigers as Darlow has demonstrated during his loan spell with Hull that he is still capable of delivering the goods at Championship level.

Signing him and then backing up this piece of business by drafting in some more fresh faces in the coming months would leave Hull well-placed to push on in the second-tier next season under the guidance of Rosenior.