Derby County may not have finished in the League One play-off spots thanks to a final day defeat against Sheffield Wednesday, but there were still plenty of reasons to smile for their fans in the 2022-23 season.

The takeover by lifelong supporter David Clowes was one of those, and last summer he helped then-manager Liam Rosenior by bringing in some experienced players to complement the young talent already at Pride Park.

One of those was Republic of Ireland international David McGoldrick, who has scored goals throughout his career at League One, Championship and also in the Premier League, and he certainly made a major impact.

How has David McGoldrick fared for Derby County since he arrived?

McGoldrick dropped down a level from where he was playing in the Championship last season for Sheffield United, where he had scored just twice in 19 appearances in 2021-22, but he has exceeded all expectations in-front of goal for the Rams.

In all competitions this past season, McGoldrick plundered in 25 goals from 45 outings, and that included three hat-tricks which came against Bristol Rovers, Forest Green and Morecambe.

Despite not ending the season in the top six with County, McGoldrick finished third in the standings for the golden boot in the league, with only Jonson Clarke-Harris and Conor Chaplin ahead of him.

With the club's retained list now published, McGoldrick is confirmed to be in talks with the club regarding an extension to his initial one-year contract wth a decision expected in the near future.

What has Carlton Palmer said on David McGoldrick's Derby County future?

Ex-England international Carlton Palmer thinks that there will be no hesitation from McGoldrick when it comes to extending his time at Pride Park.

"At 35, David McGoldrick has had a fantastic season for Derby, bagging 25 goals, seven assists and leading the line well," Palmer told Football League World.

"This is probably going to be David's last club given his age, so he has to make sure any deal is right for him and his family.

"This will be Paul Warne's in effect first season in charge of Derby because he came in mid-season, I expect him to put together a very good team and to challenge for an automatic spot and strikers who score goals, lead the line well, set examples in the dressing room are integral to that.

"So, I expect Paul Warne to sign McGoldrick and from what Warne has been saying, McGoldrick will sign a new deal and he's very keen to sign a new deal and he's a man of his word.

"So, it's safe to say McGoldrick will be at Derby County next season."