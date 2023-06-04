Carlton Palmer understands why there are a host of clubs after Alfie May this summer, as Derby County join the race.

It was revealed earlier last week that Derby are the latest side to show interest in signing May from Cheltenham Town this summer.

What's the latest on Alfie May’s future?

The 29-year-old is expected to depart the League One club this summer, after two excellent campaigns for the Robins.

May has been at Cheltenham since 2020 when he joined from Doncaster Rovers and during his time at the club, he has netted 67 times, with 48 of them coming in the last two seasons.

As well as Derby’s interest, there is said to be a host of other EFL sides who are keen on the 29-year-old, who has one-year remaining on his current contract, but the club have an option to extend.

Championship sides Millwall, Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City have been linked with a move for the forward.

While League Two sides Wrexham and Gillingham have also been mentioned, two clubs who are expected to be ambitions from this summer onwards.

While direct rivals to Derby, Peterborough United and Charlton Athletic have also been teams mentioned as a possible destination for May. It was even reported at the back end of last week that the Addicks were the first side to make a move for the 29-year-old.

Carlton Palmer on Derby County’s interest in Alfie May

As Derby have been the latest side to be mentioned in regards to May’s next possible move, we asked EFL pundit Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on this and whether he would be a good signing.

He told FLW: “Derby amongst other clubs have joined the race to sign Alfie May. This is an unbelievable success story, Alfie May signing for Cheltenham for only £5,000, and he scored 23 goals last season and 20 goals again this season.

“He’s in big demand, and you can see why Cheltenham will not want to lose him, but it seems likely that he will leave the club with a host of Championship clubs monitoring the Cheltenham forwards situation.”

Would Alfie May be a good signing for Derby County?

It is no surprise that May is a wanted man this summer, given his goal-scoring exploits at Cheltenham, and it seems this summer is the striker's final chance of getting that well-deserved transfer.

May has shone through a club that has been in and around the bottom half, so it is only natural that he is going to get the attention. The concern will be whether he can replicate his form if he makes a move to a higher division or a much higher quality team. If he were to move to Derby, they would be getting a seriously good player, one that could be the difference in them reaching the play-offs or earning automatic promotion next season.