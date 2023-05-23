After the first leg of their League One play-off semi-final, things were looking rather bleak for Sheffield Wednesday.

Having been beaten 4-0 by Peterborough United at London Road, it felt inevitable that the Owls were facing another play-off semi-final exit, and a third successive season in League One.

Darren Moore's side had been beaten in the play-offs in 2021/22 at the semi-final stage by Sunderland.

However, against all the odds, Wednesday forced their way back into the tie in dramatic fashion at Hillsborough, winning 4-0 during the 90 minutes to send the tie to extra time.

Both sides got a goal to make it 5-1 on the night, and 5-5 on aggregate to send it to penalties, where the Owls came out on top.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Darren Moore and Sheffield Wednesday?

It was a remarkable effort from the players and Wednesday boss Darren Moore, who had taken some flak after they missed out on the top two.

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Carlton Palmer has told FLW whatever happens on May 29th, Moore and his staff have earned the right to have another go next season.

"The second leg turnaround for Sheffield Wednesday against Peterborough was nothing short of phenomenal," Palmer explained.

"Darren Moore and his coaching staff, should they fail to secure promotion to the Championship in the play-off final against Barnsley on bank holiday Monday, I think Darren Moore and his coaching staff have earnt the right to go again next season.

"96 points in any other season would see you win the league."

Should Darren Moore keep his job at Sheffield Wednesday if they fail to go up?

It's hard to disagree with anything that Palmer has said above, really.

As the former Owls midfielder points out, with the points tally that they accumulated in the league, any other season, they would have gone up automatically and not had to deal with the play-offs.

Let's not forget, too, that it was the Owls that were in the top two for most of the campaign, and were it not for a late wobble, they would have gone up with ease.

Of course, those wobbles have to be taken into account, but the point is, they were not far off.

Wednesday may have gone in a different direction had they limped out of the play-offs on the back of that big defeat at Peterborough, but having come back in the second leg in the fashion they did, regardless of the outcome at Wembley, the Owls should stick with Moore next term.