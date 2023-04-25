Carlton Palmer believes Matt Doherty would be a good signing for either Burnley or Sheffield United.

According to a report from 90min, both clubs are said to be interested in signing the Republic of Ireland defender this summer.

The 31-year-old made a surprise move to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window as he fell down the pecking order at Tottenham Hotspur.

It was set to be a loan deal between the two clubs, but due to Spurs already having too many players out on loan, it was agreed that Doherty’s contract would be terminated, and he signed for Atletico on a free transfer.

However, the move to Madrid hasn’t gone as well as Doherty would have expected, with him only featuring once since joining the club.

His contract at the Spanish side ends at the end of this campaign, and with his limited game time, it is likely that Doherty will be a free agent this summer.

Therefore, this report has suggested Burnley and Sheffield United as well as Premier League sides Crystal Palace and Doherty’s former side Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in a deal.

Burnley have already confirmed their promotion to the Premier League, while Sheffield United can also confirm theirs with a win against West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday night.

Would Matt Doherty be a good signing for Burnley or Sheffield United?

As this news has emerged, here at FLW, we asked EFL pundit Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on this potential deal and whether he thinks it would be a good signing.

He told FLW: “Yeah, Matt Doherty is attracting a lot of interest from Sheffield United and Burnley, both clubs are going to be playing in the Premier League this season.

“Matt went from Spurs to Atletico Madrid on a short-term contract in January, he's only played 12 minutes, so the move hasn't worked out for him. But he's still only 31, he's got plenty of experiences, back-to-back 7th place finishes with Wolves, so I think it will be a good signing for either of these sides.

“It’s low risk there for both promoted clubs and high rewards, a player who can play several positions, centre back, full back, right wing-back. So, as I said for both promoted clubs you know this is a no risk signing, so I can see him attracting and why he’s attracting a lot of attention from Sheffield United and Burnley and why he would be a good signing for both clubs.”

As Palmer says you can understand why Doherty is attracting interest and for these two sides who are going to be in the Premier League next season, it makes sense why they would want to add a player of that experience to their team.