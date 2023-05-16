Southampton's relegation from the Premier League was confirmed on Saturday when they were defeated 2-0 by Fulham, ending their 11-year stay in the top flight of English football.

The Saints have had a brutal campaign, having sacked Ralph Hasenhuttl in November whle his successor Nathan Jones lasted just three months before departing and just one league win achieved in eight fixtures.

First-team coach Ruben Selles had to step into the hot seat in the interim but he has not been able to keep the south coast club in the Premier League, and they will take a spot in the Championship for the 2023-24 campaign.

The hierarchy at St Mary's Stadium will now have to find a new head coach to lead the club back to the upper echelons of the footballing pyramid, and they have shortlisted Swansea City's Russell Martin and Plymouth Argyle's League One-winning boss Steven Schumacher, according to a report from talkSPORT.

Per The Athletic, the club are set to move towards a possession-based style of football and both Martin and Schumacher will be candidates to enter the dugout in the near future.

What has Carlton Palmer said on Southampton's interest in Russell Martin and Steven Schumacher?

Ex-England international Carlton Palmer, who played 45 league games for the Saints, has admitted that he would be impressed if one of Martin or Schumacher were to be appointed by the Saints.

"It's reported that Southampton are looking at Russell Martin and Steven Schumacher as the new manager of Southampton - either one of these managers would be great at that football club," Palmer told Football League World.

"You've seen what Russell Martin has done, you've seen what Steven Schumacher has done on a shoestring budget - they've (Southampton) got a great youth academy, they've got great young players.

"So, either one of these would be a great replacement for Southampton - they need to bounce back and I'm sure they will if they get the appointment of the manager right."

Should Russell Martin or Steven Schumacher move to Southampton?

A move to the Saints for either man would of course bring a major increase in salary, but Schumacher in particular has a good thing going with low expectations at the Pilgrims.

Moving to a club like Southampton so early in his managerial career with such lofty expectations could really harm him if he falters, so it would be a major risk.

Martin is a bit more experienced and his style of football appears to fit with what Southampton's owners will look to implement - coupled with his lack of backing at Swansea recently as well he could look to jump ship with just a year remaining on his contract.

Even though it would be to a divisional rival of the Swans, Southampton would be a step-up for Martin should they come in for him and it should be a chance he looks to take.