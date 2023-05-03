Carlton Palmer believes a move to Sunderland for Jobe Bellingham would be great business for both clubs.

The Black Cats are said to be laying the ground work for a potential deal for Bellingham this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

Will Jobe Bellingham join Sunderland?

The 17-year-old has a contract at Birmingham until the summer of 2024, but it has been touted that it could be possible that the midfielder leaves this summer.

Sunderland are said to be admirers of the young man and expect a deal to be worth around £300,000 if they sign him.

Jobe Bellingham has followed in the footsteps of his older brother Jude by breaking into the first team at Birmingham.

Jobe made his first appearances in the Blues’ first team last season, making a handful of appearances from the substitute bench. However, this season, the midfielder has really shone and been given plenty of opportunities by John Eustace.

Bellingham has made 21 appearances so far in the Championship this season but has yet to get off the mark for his boyhood club.

His appearances have now seemingly caught the attention of Sunderland, who are said to be keen on a deal. Here at FLW, we asked EFL pundit Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on this news and whether it would be a good signing for Sunderland and the player.

He told FLW: “Yes, Birmingham City’s talented younger brother Jobe Bellingham, Jude Bellingham’s brother is attracting a lot of attention. It's believed that Sunderland are looking into a £300,000 move for the 17-year-old.

“Yeah I think it's great business for both clubs, I think Sunderland have the youngest line up in all four divisions, Tony Mowbray is proving that he wants to work with young talent, develop them and give them the opportunity.

“So for Jobe it would be a great opportunity, I'm sure Birmingham have a healthy sell on clause and Sunderland will be able to convince him that he can learn under Tony Mowbray. He is a huge talent, has a bright future ahead of him, and he'll get that opportunity to showcase his talent.

“It's yet to see if Birmingham would be able to convince him to stay for another season and that will depend on I suppose game time in the situation that Birmingham are in the league. John Eustace is doing a fantastic job at Birmingham City and Jobe’s got a very bright future ahead of him, and he's only going to go for more money.”

Would Jobe Bellingham be a good signing for Sunderland?

This signing is definitely one for the now and the future. Bellingham has still got plenty of football ahead of him, but as he has shown this season, he is still a raw young player.

If he is to move this summer, he needs to go to a place that is going to continue his development and nurture him. Sunderland have shown this season that they are looking to build for the future and develop young, exciting players.

So, if Bellingham were to join Sunderland this summer, it could be a very exciting move for him and maybe the next step in his development, while he would work under an experienced manager like Tony Mowbray, who can improve his game even more.