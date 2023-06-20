EFL pundit Carlton Palmer says it is hard to judge if Ruben Selles would be a good appointment for Reading FC as the managerial job is a challenge for whoever takes over.

This comes after it was reported by the Daily Mail, that Reading are in talks with Selles about becoming their new manager.

Selles has just come off the back of the interim role he had at Southampton, where he took over from Nathan Jones for the final few months of the season.

The 40-year-old was unable to prevent the South Coast club from being relegated to the Championship, but he was still keen to remain in charge.

However, the Saints are looking to appoint Russell Martin as their new manager and therefore, confirmed that Selles wouldn’t be staying on at the club.

What is the latest with Reading FC’s managerial hunt?

The news regarding Selles comes after it was reported that talks between Reading and Chris Wilder had broken down.

The Royals have been searching for a new permanent manager since April, after they sacked Paul Ince and replaced him with former player Noel Hunt on an interim basis.

Reading suffered relegation to League One, but despite that, it seemed like they were going to hire Wilder as their new manager.

It was claimed that the deal was advanced, but reports soon emerged that there had been a delay between the two parties, and now all talks have broken down.

This means the Royals are continuing their search for a new manager, and it seems their hunt has taken them to Ruben Selles. While unemployed managers Danny Cowley and Steve Cotterill have also been mentioned in regard to the vacancy.

Carlton Palmer’s thoughts on Ruben Selles to Reading FC

Here at FLW, we asked EFL pundit Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on Reading FC turning their attentions to Ruben Selles as their search for a new manager.

He told FLW: “Who knows what is happening at Reading Football Club, there is so much uncertainty surrounding the club, surrounding the owner, so any talk of any perspective manager is just speculation for me.

“Ruben Selles the latest person to be linked, the guy who took over at Southampton, but failed to keep them in the Premier League. Would he be good? It's hard to say because the Reading manager's job is likely going to be challenging for whoever takes the job given the circumstances.”