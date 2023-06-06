Coventry City are looking to bolster their squad after they missed out on promotion in the play-off final, losing on penalties to Luton Town.

The club haven't allowed missing out on promotion to hold them back with plans for next season, having already announced the signing of Jay Dasilva.

Who could follow Dasilva into Coventry?

They're nowhere near finished either, having announced the departures of seven first team players, meaning they will need to be replaced.

One name that has surfaced recently - via Alan Nixon's Patreon account - is former Derby County left-back Lee Buchanan, currently plying his trade for Werder Bremen in Germany.

The 22-year-old has grown frustrated at the lack of consistent game time at the Bundesliga club and is looking to move back to England, with Coventry looking at getting ahead in the queue.

Would Lee Buchanan be a good signing for Coventry City?

Buchanan boasts Championship experience having come through the ranks at Derby, making 95 appearances before departing for Germany last summer.

He also offers versatility, able to play as a full-back in a back four, wing-back in a back three, as well as being a central defensive option.

Speaking exclusively to FLW, Carlton Palmer believes Buchanan will be a good purchase for the club, bringing in younger defensive options to an aging backline.

"Buchanan only made two league starts last season and is reportedly unsettled with Mark Robins eyeing bringing him back to the UK", Palmer told Football League World.

"Lee is still only 22 and their first choice left-back Jake Bidwell is now 30, and Coventry could consider selling him."

Palmer is clearly a fan of Buchanan and his arrival could spark the departure of Bidwell, who has impressed since moving to the CBS Arena in 2022.

Bidwell still has two years left on his current contract so, should he move, Coventry could be looking at getting a fee for the experienced defender.

What are the chances of Coventry City signing Lee Buchanan?

Buchanan has struggled for regular game time in Germany and, at 22, he might be wanting consistent starts for a team who has a positive track record of improving players.

It's been rare for Coventry to sign a player under Robins, and it not work out for both parties, with the successes of Ben Sheaf, Gus Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres all a testament to that.

That being said, a deal will have to suit all parties, and with Buchanan still having three years left on his current contract, Coventry might have to pay a significant fee to bring him to the West Midlands.