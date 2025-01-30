Carlton Palmer believes Swansea City must act quickly to secure a midfield replacement before the end of the transfer window, as club captain Matt Grimes closes in on a move to Championship rivals Coventry City.

Ahead of the February 3 deadline, a report by the BBC confirmed the Swans are set to receive a figure of around £4 million for the 29-year-old.

The Sky Blues broke Swansea’s resistance with a third bid, with Grimes reportedly making it clear to the club he wanted a switch to the CBS Arena.

An ever-present figure in the Swansea first team picture, Grimes said goodbye to his teammates on Tuesday ahead of a move to the Midlands, leaving Swansea scampering to find a suitable replacement with just a few days remaining of the window.

Matt Grimes' Swansea City Stats - As Per Transfermarkt Appearances Goals Assists 333 16 33

A six-game winless run under Luke Williams has raised concerns that they are heading towards a relegation battle for the remainder of the season, so a signing similar to Grimes’ ilk would be reassuring that Swansea can begin to look up the table rather than over their shoulders.

Carlton Palmer questions Matt Grimes sale timing for Swansea City

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Carlton Palmer believes the figure set to be received for Matt Grimes is in an appealing region, but questions the timing of the sale to buy a replacement.

Palmer told FLW: “Sad news coming out of Swansea City that their captain and talisman Matt Grimes has agreed a deal to go to Coventry City.

"It's a massive blow for Swansea, and it's a deal that's been done late in the transfer window and only gives Swansea a few days to get someone else in.

“The suggestion is Coventry have paid £4 million plus add-ons, so for a 29-year-old, whilst Swansea wouldn’t have wanted to lose him, this is a good bit of business, so the club are going to have to get on with it and try and bring some players in if they can.

“I don’t think Swansea are in any danger of getting relegated, but they would want to replace Grimes, who has been a very consistent player at this level.

“It’s disappointing for Luke Williams to lose his captain so late in the window, but he must have known about this, and they surely have some players they are targeting to bring in.”

Swansea City set for hectic transfer window end

Matt Grimes will be a huge loss to Swansea City given the quality and consistency he possesses at the second tier level.

The midfielder made 333 appearances for the Swans, with that figure alone demonstrating how much of a key cog he has been in their system over the years.

It will be so difficult to find a similar player to Grimes with such short time left in the window, but Swansea must identify some targets, otherwise they run the risk of slipping down the division even further.

This transfer decision could prove to be critical for Luke Williams’ future and which division Swansea play their football in next season, so the club need to ramp up their efforts to ease the fear of everyone connected with the Welsh outfit at the moment.