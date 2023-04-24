Carlton Palmer believes Sunderland need four points from their remaining two games to have a chance at reaching the play-offs.

The Black Cats earned an important 2-1 win over West Brom on Sunday afternoon to move into a top six position.

However, the Baggies have a game in hand over Sunderland that, with a win, could see them move back ahead in the table.

Blackburn Rovers also hold a game in hand over Tony Mowbray’s side, which will allow them to leapfrog Sunderland if a win is earned.

Can Sunderland earn Premier League promotion?

Palmer has highlighted Sunderland’s remaining two fixtures as the more important factor, claiming four points from games with Watford and Preston North End could prove enough for a top six finish.

The 57-year-old has praised the Black Cats for their recent run of form, which has lifted them to sixth in the table.

“Sunderland, after a poor run of form, have hit some great form now,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Flying, three wins in their last four games, unbeaten in six.

“Blackburn and West Bromwich Albion have a game in hand on them.

“Should they win those games in hand, both teams would go above them.

“They play Watford and Preston North End in their final two games.

“Given the fixtures Millwall, Blackburn and WBA have, and Preston North End have, four points from their last two games could well see them secure a play-off place.”

Sunderland have found a good run of form at the right time to move ahead of the likes of West Brom, Blackburn and Millwall in the table.

Up next for Mowbray’s side is the visit of Watford to the Stadium of Light on 29 April.

Are Sunderland good enough to secure a top six finish?

Four points from their last two games might just be enough given the form of the teams around them in the table.

Ending the campaign on such an unbeaten run would be incredibly impressive and highlight how hard the club has had to fight to get there.

Dennis Cirkin popped up with the crucial goals on Sunday that has given Sunderland the impetus in the race for the play-offs.

Preston and Watford are both out of form going into the last two games, which means the team may have just peaked at the right time to leapfrog their way into the promotion battle.

However, the likes of Luton Town and Middlesbrough will provide stern competition for whoever earns their place in the top six alongside them.