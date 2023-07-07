Nick Powell is closing in on a move to League Two side Stockport County.

It has been exclusively revealed by Football League World that the former Stoke City player has turned down offers from a number of Championship clubs in favour of a move to the fourth tier.

Stockport narrowly missed out on promotion last season, losing to Carlisle United in the play-off final at Wembley Stadium on penalties.

The club are now aiming to fight for a top three place next season as they look to earn their way into League One.

Powell would be considered a statement signing, with rivals Crewe Alexandra and Wrexham also reportedly looking into the 29-year-old.

However, West Brom and Coventry City have also made approaches that have been rebuffed in favour of Stockport, where he has already taken part in pre-season training.

What does Carlton Palmer think of Nick Powell’s move to Stockport County?

Carlton Palmer has praised Stockport for showing the ambition to sign a Championship calibre player to their squad.

While the 57-year-old has highlighted some issues that he faced during his time at Stoke, he is positive that this will be a good signing for the fourth division outfit.

“This would be a great signing for Dave Challinor’s Stockport, who will be looking for automatic promotion next season,” Palmer told Football League World.

“[They] will be looking for automatic promotion next season [having] narrowly missed out this season.

“The 29-year-old, who did not play his best football during his time at Stoke, mostly down to injury, has an undoubted ability.

“And should Stockport beat Crewe and Wrexham to his signature, he will certainly bolster their chances of achieving their goal next season.”

Powell signed for Manchester United in the summer of 2012, but was unable to make it at Old Trafford despite making an impressive debut by scoring in a win over Wigan Athletic.

The Englishman eventually signed for Stoke during the 2019-20 campaign, where he cemented himself as a regular presence in the side under Michael O’Neill.

However, injuries have played their role in keeping him out of the side, and playing time has become limited under Alex Neil.

His time with the Potters came to an end following the conclusion of the season, leading to him becoming a free agent this summer.

Will Nick Powell be a good signing for Stockport County?

Powell had a good record at Stoke, with fitness really being his biggest obstacle during his time at the club.

If he can remain fit for Stockport, then he will be a huge signing for the team.

Stockport are showing great ambition after their Wembley disappointment and will be pleased to beat out a number of sides to the signing of the ex-Man United forward.

Powell’s got a proven track record of scoring consistent goals at a higher level than League Two when he’s at his very best, so he could prove the key to gaining automatic promotion to League One for the club this season.