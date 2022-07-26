Carlton Palmer issues score prediction for Luton Town’s clash with Birmingham City on Saturday

Luton Town will be looking to launch another push for a top-six finish in the Championship during the 2022/23 campaign.

Under the guidance of manager Nathan Jones, the Hatters exceeded all expectations last season as they qualified for the play-offs.

Eliminated from this competition by Huddersfield Town earlier this year, Luton will make their return to Championship action on Saturday.

Set to face Birmingham City at Kenilworth Road, it will be interesting to see whether the Hatters are able to seal victory in front of their supporters.

Ahead of this game, Luton have bolstered their squad by securing the services of Cauley Woodrow, Carlton Morris, Alfie Doughty, Matt Macey, Louie Watson, Ethan Horvath and Luke Freeman.

Birmingham meanwhile will be able to turn to John Ruddy, Auston Trusty, Przemyslaw Placheta and Dion Sanderson for inspiration after swooping for this quartet.

Having opted to draft in John Eustace as Lee Bowyer’s replacement, the Blues will be keen to make an encouraging start to life under their new head coach.

Looking ahead to this fixture, Carlton Palmer has admitted that he believes Luton will secure a 2-1 victory in this fixture.

Speaking to FLW, Palmer said: “Well it’s a strange one, Luton lost to Birmingham 5-0 at home and 3-0 away from home last season and still go to the play-offs so you never know.

“In football you do have your bogey teams and it might just be that Birmingham are the bogey side for Luton, I don’t know.

“Birmingham are in a right mess, aren’t they?

“I mean, you’d expect Birmingham to be at the bottom end of the table fighting relegation and with Luton you’d expect them to kick-on from last season and to be there or thereabouts.

“I’m going for Luton to address that situation and I’m going for them to win at home.

“I’m going for a 2-1 win.”

The Verdict

Whereas Luton were defeated twice by Birmingham in the previous campaign, they ought to fancy their chances of sealing a positive result this weekend as they have made some shrewd moves in the transfer market.

Morris could potentially make a difference for the Hatters in this particular fixture as he impressed in a poor Barnsley side last season.

The forward managed to provide a respectable total of 10 direct goal contributions for the Tykes who are set to play their football in League One in the new term.

Given that the Hatters are also able to turn to the likes of Woodrow and Elijah Adebayo for inspiration, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if they beat the Blues on Saturday.