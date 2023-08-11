Highlights Leyton Orient had a disappointing start to the season with a 1-0 loss to Charlton Athletic and a 2-0 loss to Plymouth Argyle.

Portsmouth, on the other hand, started with a 1-1 draw against Bristol Rovers and then secured a 3-1 victory over Forest Green Rovers.

Carlton Palmer predicts a comfortable 2-0 victory for Portsmouth, citing their attacking quality and Leyton Orient's need for time to adjust to the new division.

Leyton Orient take on Portsmouth at Brisbane Road in League One on Saturday.

The O's are back in the third tier following an eight-year absence after winning the League Two title last season, but it was a disappointing start to the season as they were beaten 1-0 by Charlton Athletic at The Valley on Saturday.

The Addicks took the lead on the stroke of half time when Corey Blackett-Taylor crossed for George Dobson to finish and Orient struggled to get back into the game in the second half, with Tom James' deflected effort the closest they came to an equaliser.

There was further disappointment for the O's on Tuesday night as they lost 2-0 to Championship side Plymouth Argyle at Home Park in the Carabao Cup.

Portsmouth began their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Bristol Rovers at Fratton Park on Saturday.

Kusini Yengi scored an equaliser on his debut in the second minute of second-half stoppage time to salvage a point for Pompey after Luke Thomas had given the Gas a first-half lead.

John Mousinho's side registered their first win of the season with a 3-1 victory over League Two outfit Forest Green Rovers at The Bolt New Lawn in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night to seal their progression to the second round of the tournament.

What did Carlton Palmer predict?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer predicted a comfortable victory for Pompey against the O's.

"Newly-promoted Leyton Orient suffered an opening day defeat away to Charlton Athletic, whilst Portsmouth opened their account with a 1-1 home draw with Bristol Rovers," Palmer said.

"I expect Portsmouth to be in the running for promotion this season, Australian striker Kusini Yengi has started brilliantly for them, netting the equaliser at the weekend and scoring a brace against Forest Green Rovers to see them through in the cup.

"It will take Orient time to adjust to a new division and for their new signings to settle in and build partnerships.

"Orient are always a difficult nut to crack at home, but I fancy Portsmouth to have too much for them.

"2-0 Portsmouth win."

Will Portsmouth beat Leyton Orient?

Portsmouth are certainly favourites coming into this one.

As Palmer says, Orient are tough to beat at home and only lost two league games on their own patch last season, so it could be quite a close encounter.

But given the attacking quality in the Pompey side, they should have enough to win the game.

Yengi looks to be an excellent signing after scoring three goals in his first two games for the club since his summer move from Western Sydney Wanderers and he will form a prolific partnership with Colby Bishop this season.

It was a frustrating start for Mousinho's side last weekend as they were held to a draw at home by Bristol Rovers, but they will be determined to secure their first league win as soon as possible.

The O's will be competitive in League One this season, but they have had difficult fixtures against two of the promotion favourites in Charlton and Portsmouth to begin the campaign and they could be set for another defeat here.