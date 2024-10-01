Pundit Carlton Palmer has backed his former club Sheffield Wednesday to secure back-to-back victories when they make the trip to face Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Wednesday night.

Wednesday got their season off to a perfect start with a 4-0 win over Plymouth Argyle on the opening weekend, but they have found it much tougher since then, and prior to the game against West Brom on Saturday, they had been without a win in five league matches.

It looked set to be a difficult fixture against a Baggies side who arrived at Hillsborough sitting top of the table, but the Owls picked up an impressive 3-2 win to end their poor run of form.

Wednesday established a surprise two-goal lead inside 23 minutes thanks to Darnell Furlong's own goal and Josh Windass' header, but Albion improved after the break, and they pulled one back in the 65th minute through Josh Maja.

It seemed as though the Owls would have to settle for a point when Alex Mowatt equalised for the visitors with six minutes of normal time remaining, but just two minutes later, Anthony Musaba won it for Danny Rohl's men to move them out of the relegation zone and up to 18th in the table.

Championship table (as it stands 1st October) Team P GD Pts 17 QPR 7 -3 7 18 Sheffield Wednesday 7 -5 7 19 Luton Town 7 -5 7 20 Stoke City 7 -7 6 21 Coventry City 7 -5 5 22 Preston North End 7 -8 5 23 Portsmouth 7 -6 4 24 Cardiff City 7 -15 1

Wednesday are back in action in midweek when they take on a Bristol City side who sit 14th in the table after picking up nine points from their opening seven games, and they will be looking to build on Saturday's victory.

Carlton Palmer issues Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday prediction

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer revealed that he expects Wednesday to come away from Bristol City with all three points, predicting a 1-0 win for the Owls.

"Bristol City sit halfway in the table on nine points, Sheffield Wednesday beat league leaders West Brom on Saturday and they are just two points behind them," Palmer said.

"Sheffield Wednesday should have more points on the board it is fair to say, their performances have deserved more than that.

"They have conceded far more goals than Danny Rohl would have liked them to have done.

"There's not much between Bristol City and Sheffield Wednesday in terms of goals for and goals against.

"How do I see this one going? I think after the result over the weekend, Sheffield Wednesday will be buoyed.

"It's always a difficult game down at Bristol City, I'm not sitting on the fence here, but it's a very difficult one to call.

"I know I'm a Sheffield Wednesday man, but I am going to go for back-to-back wins for the Owls.

"I think they'll be buoyed by that result against West Brom, but they will need to keep it nice and solid at the back.

"Bristol City will need to get hold of Barry Bannan, West Brom didn't on Saturday, and you cannot allow him a free role on a football pitch, he's just too good a player at this level to be allowed that time and space.

"Teams who have done it this season, he's exploited them.

"Plymouth did it on the opening day of the season and Barry Bannan put them to the sword, West Brom did it at the weekend and he put them to the sword.

"Sunderland didn't give him an inch in the game and that's what you've got to do.

"If Barry Bannan is allowed to play, he will destroy you.

"I'm going to go for a 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday victory.

"They've conceded a lot of goals, but I'm expecting them to keep it tight."

Sheffield Wednesday will be confident ahead of Bristol City trip

Palmer is right that Wednesday should have more points on the board, and a victory like the one over West Brom had been coming after some improved performances in recent weeks.

It was a tough opening month of the season for the Owls, but they have looked much better since Rohl switched to a back three, with the new system increasing his side's defensive solidity and attacking threat.

Bristol City have made an inconsistent start to the season, and pressure has been building on head coach Liam Manning, but the Robins are unbeaten at home in the league so far this campaign, so it will not be an easy task for Wednesday to pick up all three points.

As Palmer says, there is little to separate the two sides, so it could be a tight encounter at Ashton Gate, but the Owls perhaps come into the game as slight favourites.