Reading's return to the third-tier of English football for the first time in over 20 years has been anything but a seamless transition off the pitch thus far.

The Royals dropped out of the second tier last season after a long stay in the division, which had spanned 10 seasons.

Off-field matters have hindered Reading for some time, with embargo, transfer restrictions, and a points' deduction all contributing factors to their downfall during the 2022/23 campaign.

They ended the season with former player Noel Hunt as caretaker manager, but had Paul Ince in charge for most of the season.

However, any such attempt to get out of League One at the first time of asking is being directed by new manager Ruben Selles, who was at Southampton's helm last term, but his bid to revamp the side in his image and bring in the players he wants has been dealt with recent blows.

The Reading Chronicle are reporting that the Berkshire outfit have once again failed to pay their tax bill on time to HRMC, meaning that they are now prohibited from signing any new players until the situation is rectified accordingly.

Even more bleakly, it has also been reported that this update could well lead to the de-registration of already-signed players, with Reading having brought in the likes of Charlie Savage, Sam Smith, Lewis Wing and Harvey Knibbs, while there is genuine "concern" that Selles could even walk away after only a matter of weeks in the job.

There have already been a number of departures from the club this summer, including Luke Southwood, Scott Dann, Liam Moore, Dejan Tetek, Lucas Joao, Junior Hoilett, Shane Long, and Yakou Meite.

This has left the squad incredibly light ahead of their League One opener at home to Peterborough United on Saturday.

Selles, is a high intensity coach with a progressive-minded philosophy, and appears to be exactly the profile of manager that Reading need to give them some stability, but he is surely frustrated at the situation behind the scenes at present.

What are the pundits saying about Reading?

Former England and Leeds midfielder Carlton Palmer believes the Royals have to have consolidation in mind this season, due to the off-field issues still hindering the club.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "Reading were relegated from the Championship last season to League One and it was a really, really disappointing season for the side.

"They were deducted points relating to several breaches of the EFL regulations.

"I still believe, to this day, that the sacking of Paul Ince was detrimental to them going down

"They have a new head coach in Ruben Selles, the former Soythampton boss. It seems like he's jumping from the frying pan into the fire.

"There's a lot of problems at Reading, noticeably to do with finances. This will be a difficult season once again.

"This will be a difficult season once again for Reading. I don't see an immediatre return to the Championship on the cards.

"I think a consolidation season is likely, with a mid-table to bottom half finish.

"But it's not really what the fans want."

Where will Reading finish in the 2023/24 season?

It's hard to make a case for anything more than mid-table finish at best for Reading, and easier to think of a far worse case scenario, given the state of the squad on the eve of the League One season.

There's also an argument that a high intensity pressing coach such as Selles requires a lot of different profiles to what he currently has, with Andy Carroll unsuited to that style of play.

However, there is a solid core of players who have played at Championship level, which may be enough to keep them up next season, if they can add to that further this window.