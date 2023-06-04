Leicester City are interested in signing Ilias Chair from Queens Park Rangers as a replacement for James Maddison, according to Football Insider.

Why are Leicester City keen on Ilias Chair?

Leicester are expected to lose Maddison this summer after their relegation to the Championship was confirmed last week.

The England midfielder was a standout performer for the Foxes this season and the club’s relegation has meant he could be hot property.

Premier League sides Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, and Arsenal have all been linked with the 26-year-old in recent weeks.

Maddison recorded 10 goals and provided nine assists in 32 appearances in all competitions last season, and with the player keen on playing Champions League football and continuing for England, it seems his time at the King Power Stadium could be about to end.

Therefore, the Foxes are considering their options and, according to Football Insider, have identified Chair of QPR as a possible target.

When does Ilias Chair's QPR contract expire?

The 25-year-old was an important player for QPR this season, scoring five goals and recording nine assists in 42 appearances. The midfielder was rewarded for his fine form by being part of the Morocco squad that played at the 2022 World Cup.

Chair is still contracted at QPR until the summer of 2025, but this report adds if Leicester were to sign him he could cost “a fraction of any fee received for Maddison”.

Carlton Palmer on Leicester City’s interest in Ilias Chair

As this news emerges, we asked EFL pundit Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on Leicester’s interest and what price QPR should be looking for.

He told FLW: “QPR's Ilias Chair has been touted as a possible replacement for James Maddison. James Maddison is a huge talent and is going to be very hard to replace, but Chair, who has chipped in with fourteen goals in a poor QPR side, would be an ideal replacement.

“Chair has two years left on his current contract, so QPR will look for a sizeable fee for the Moroccan. It’s thought of a fee around £10 million would be accepted, this would give QPR much-needed funds to build a team to mount a challenge for promotion.”

Would Ilias Chair be a good signing for Leicester City?

As Leicester adjust to life back in the Championship, they are going to have to get used to the fact they can’t go and buy the same level of players.

So players like Chair are additions that they need to be looking at, and there is no doubt that the 25-year-old has been a good player in the Championship for the last few seasons, and maybe in a better-quality team, he could flourish even more.

Leicester will know it is crucial that they replace Maddison this summer, and Chair might be the best addition they can make considering their circumstances.