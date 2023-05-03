Carlton Palmer has predicted that Darren Moore's Sheffield Wednesday future may hinge on how his side get on in the League One play-offs and predicted he will come under serious pressure if they're not promoted.

The former Owls midfielder jumped to the defence of Moore by highlighting that only "Burnley, Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town" have bettered his side's 93 points in the whole of the EFL.

Who will Sheffield Wednesday face in the play-offs?

Despite Wednesday's comprehensive 3-0 win over Shrewsbury Town on Saturday, victories for Plymouth and Ipswich confirmed that the South Yorkshire club had missed out on automatic promotion and would finish third.

As a result, the Owls will face the side that ends the season in sixth in the play-offs, which could be Bolton Wanderers, Derby County or Peterborough United depending on how the final-day fixtures play out.

Darren Moore under pressure at Sheffield Wednesday?

Moore has caught flak from parts of the Hillsborough support as his side were in the driving seat in the race for automatic promotion just weeks ago before a drop in form.

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer has defended the Owls boss but admitted that his future at the club could be in doubt if his side doesn't win promotion via the play-offs.

"Darren Moore has come in for some criticism," he said. "I've spoken to a lot of Sheffield Wednesday fans and I get what they're saying, I just don't agree with it.

"Obviously, they've got one of the biggest budgets in that division and automatic was the plan so I understand the fans' frustration given the budget and the players at his disposal.

"But, the facts are Sheffield Wednesday have got 93 points with a game to play and they've only six games all season with 12 draws. This is a magnificent season in anyone's book as they average over two points a game.

"The reality of whether Darren stays in work or not at Sheffield Wednesday will boil down to what happens in the play-offs and should they not get promotion, I think he's going to come under every pressure but let's get this right and be honest about it, there's only Burnley, Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town, two teams in the division, that have got more than 93 points in the whole of the Football League.

"As a manager you're looking at that and thinking: 'Yes, we should have got automatic promotion but how can you get be talking about me losing my job?'

"That's the reality. Only three teams, Burnley, Plymouth, and Ipswich have got more points as it stands on the board than Sheffield Wednesday."