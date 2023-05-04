Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Coventry City will secure their Championship play-off place on the final day of the season and predicts it will be between Millwall or Sunderland for the final spot.

It is set to be a dramatic final day in the second tier on Monday, with five teams still having a chance of reaching the play-offs.

The Championship's play-off race

Third-placed Luton Town and fourth-placed Middlesbrough have both sealed their places in the top six, with Coventry, Millwall, Sunderland, West Bromwich Albion and Blackburn Rovers all hoping to join them.

Coventry face a tough trip to face Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium knowing they only need to avoid defeat, Millwall host Blackburn at The Den in a potentially decisive clash, Sunderland play Preston North End at Deepdale and West Brom travel to South Wales to take on Swansea City.

Sunderland, West Brom and Blackburn all need to pick up three points and hope results go in their favour if they are to make the top six, while it could potentially be decided on goal difference in what will be an incredibly close race.

Coventry back for play-off place

"It's very close, Coventry, Millwall, Sunderland, West Brom and Blackburn are battling for two places in the Championship play-offs," Palmer said.

"Coventry are playing Middlesbrough away, Millwall are playing Blackburn, Sunderland play Preston and West Brom play Swansea.

"I see Coventry getting a draw at Middlesbrough, so that will put them on 70 points.

"Millwall play Blackburn at home, I see that being a draw, so Millwall will be on 69 points.

"I fancy Sunderland to win at Preston away, so that will put them on 69 points.

"I think West Brom will get a draw away at Swansea.

"Coventry will take one of the spaces, and it could well boil down to goal difference between Millwall and Sunderland."

Who will make the Championship play-offs?

The Sky Blues are in a commanding position in the top six and facing what will likely be a much-changed Boro side who have lost their previous two games represents an excellent opportunity to pick up the point they need, although Michael Carrick's side have been strong at home in recent months.

It will be an anxious encounter between Millwall and Blackburn, but the Lions come into the game as favourites against a Rovers side who are without a win in their last eight games, albeit their performances have arguably deserved more during that run.

Sunderland should also have enough to do the job against Preston, who are no longer in play-off contention and have lost three of their last four games, while they also have a better goal difference than some of those around them.

It will be tough for West Brom against an in-form Swansea side who are eight games unbeaten and the Baggies' inconsistent form makes it difficult to predict with any confidence that they will pick up all three points.

With that in mind, it is difficult to disagree with Palmer that it could be between the Sky Blues, the Lions and the Black Cats.