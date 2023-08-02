Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Bolton Wanderers will finish in the play-offs again in League One next season.

The Trotters enjoyed an excellent campaign as they finished fifth in the third tier last season, but they lost to Barnsley in the play-off semi-finals.

Ian Evatt has been active in the market this summer as he rebuilds his squad for another promotion push, bringing in Dan Nlundulu, Nathan Baxter, Joel Coleman, Josh Dacres-Cogley, Will Forrester, Carlos Mendes-Gomes, Zac Ashworth and Paris Maghoma.

Wanderers will be without the influential James Trafford and Conor Bradley after their loan deals expired, with the former joining newly-promoted Premier League side Burnley for £19 million this summer, while Joel Dixon, Lloyd Isgrove, Elias Kachunga, Kieran Lee and MJ Williams are among those who have departed the club.

Bolton get their season underway when they host Lincoln City at the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Saturday.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer predicted that the Trotters will secure a play-off place again next season and he believes they could potentially challenge for automatic promotion.

"Bolton finished fifth last season in League One in a play-off place," Palmer said.

"They have a good manager in Ian Evatt, they have had a busy summer in the transfer market, bringing in several new players, most notably Carlos Mendes Gomes.

"However, they were dealt a massive blow with George Johnston, their influential centre-back, suffering an ACL injury in pre-season, so they will have to go back into the market to replace him.

"I won't say automatic promotion, but Bolton will definitely be in the fight.

"I predict a good season for Bolton, no worse than a play-off place."

How will Bolton Wanderers perform in League One next season?

Wanderers will certainly be among the promotion contenders in the upcoming campaign.

Evatt has overseen year-on-year progression during his time in charge of the Trotters and it would be no surprise to see that trend continue.

There is no doubt that Trafford and Bradley will be huge losses and it is impossible to replace players of that quality, but Wanderers' summer business has been impressive, adding to an already strong squad.

As Palmer says, Johnston will be missed after he was ruled out for the season, but the Trotters had the second-best defensive record in League One last season and they will likely retain that solidity, providing an excellent platform for their success.

Evatt has plenty of quality attacking options at his disposal and a goalscorer in Dion Charles who is capable of leading his side's promotion charge.

There are question marks over whether Bolton can display the consistency required to sustain a top two push throughout the campaign after their slight decline in form in the second half of last season and it will be an incredibly competitive league once again, with the likes of Derby County, Barnsley, Peterborough United, Blackpool, Portsmouth and Charlton Athletic all expected to challenge.

But after winning the Papa John's Trophy last season, Evatt will be keen to bring more silverware to the club in the year ahead.