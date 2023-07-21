There will have been much disappointment to stew over for Middlesbrough following their defeat in the Championship play-off semi-finals against Coventry City back in May, but Michael Carrick is ready to go again when the new season begins in two weeks time.

The Teessiders were hot favourites to go up via the play-offs but ultimately fell short, and with the loss of key loan players such as Ryan Giles and Cameron Archer - who are yet to be replaced - there is still work to be done for the North East club before they are fully ready for the new campaign.

Who have Middlesbrough signed ahead of the 2023-24 season?

There has been a complete restructuring of the club's goalkeeping department following the end of Zack Steffen's loan deal from Man City.

Seny Dieng of Queens Park Rangers has arrived as the club's new first-choice stopper, with Melbourne City's Tom Glover signing as second in command on a free transfer.

Jamie Jones, formerly of Wigan Athletic, has joined as the experienced third-choice following the departures of Luke Daniels and Liam Roberts - the latter who has joined Barnsley on a season-long loan.

Signing younger outfield players with potential on the cheap has been Boro's port of call this summer so far, with PEC Zwolle defender Ran van den Berg one of the new arrivals that fits the mould.

He has been joined by a string of new attacking talent, including Man City youngster Morgan Rogers, who spent time on loan with Blackpool last season.

Australian winger Sam Silvera also arrives off the back of an eight-goal haul for Australian A-League outfit Central Coast Mariners last season, whilst promising Brentford attacker Alex Gilbert also joins for around £1 million in compensation.

There are still signings needed, particularly at left-back where Giles is a target once again to return from Wolves, whilst a Cameron Archer replacement up-front will also be needed unless they can somehow get him back from Aston Villa.

What has Carlton Palmer predicted for Middlesbrough in the 2023-24 season?

After they rose from the bottom three earlier on in the season to finish in the play-off spots under Carrick, the very same is expected of Boro yet again by many.

And the list of people that can see big things coming from Boro include ex-England international Carlton Palmer, who is tipping the Teessiders to once again be in the top six come the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

"Middlesbrough just missed out on promotion last season and will be hoping to go one better this season," Palmer said when speaking to Football League World.

"They've secured the services of Alex Gilbert from Brentford, Seng Dieng, the very talented from QPR, so far they've kept hold of last season's top goalscorer in Chuba Akpom - whether he can repeat that feat again this season is one we will have to wait and see or whether they can keep hold of him because Luton are sniffing around him.

"But I expect them to be strong again this season and be around the play-offs."