Carlton Palmer believes that Middlesbrough won't consider selling Emmanuel Latte Lath this summer unless the club receive an offer of around £20 million-£25million.

The 25-year-old joined Boro from Serie A outfit Atalanta for a reported fee of around £5.6 million (including add-ons) last summer, but an impressive first season at the Riverside Stadium has meant that he's the subject of transfer interest after just one year on Teesside.

Latte Lath scored 18 goals in 36 appearances for Boro last season, but that included 11 in his last 12 games, and he is reportedly attracting interest from Wolves, AS Monaco, Red Bull Salzburg and Stuttgart, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

However, the Northern Echo have reported that Boro are unconcerned with these reports, and they have made it clear that the player is not for sale.

The striker has another three years left on his deal at the Riverside Stadium, and it's reported that unless an eye-watering offer that was simply too good to turn down came in, Latte Lath will not be sold.

Carlton Palmer backs Middlesbrough to hold out for huge Emmanuel Latte Lath fee

Former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer can't see Boro cashing in on Latte Lath this summer unless they receive an astronomical bid in excess of £20 million, and believes that the Ivorian striker could score 20-plus goals in the Championship this season if he stays.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: "Reports are coming out from Middlesbrough that a host of clubs are interested in their Ivorian striker Emmanuel Latte Lath.

“He signed for Middlesbrough last year in a deal believed to be worth up to £5.6 million with add-ons. After a slow start and suffering one or two injuries, he then kicked into form and scored 11 goals in his last 12 games at the end of the season.

"He signed a four-year deal last summer, so that’s gone down to three now, but he has the option of another year. The interested parties are RB Salzburg, Stuttgart and Monaco.

“We know the model that Middlesbrough work with. They buy for reasonable prices and sell, so there’s no point in thinking that Emmanuel won’t be for sale, but Middlesbrough will want a serious uplift on what they paid for the player, especially as the Championship season is about to kick-off, and they’ll be looking to push on and improve from last season.

“It is believed that Emmanuel, who finished the season strongly, could be a 20 to 25 goal-a-season striker.

“The figures banded about for Middlesbrough to sell would be around £20m-£25million. I would think that Michael Carrick would want to keep Emmanuel in the fold this season because his price is only going to go up if he carries on with scoring how he did towards the end of last season, and obviously, he could help Middlesbrough push on for a play-off place this season.

“Should Middlesbrough sell? It all depends. I don’t believe that they should sell for double what they paid but if they get a figure of £20million to £25million then, of course, you have to look at the situation at that point.”

Middlesbrough's Emmanuel Latte Lath transfer stance is the right one

The Northern Echo have reported that unless Boro received an offer significantly north of the club's record sale, which is the £18 million they received for Adama Traore, they would not cash in on Latte Lath this summer.

This is an admirable approach from the club, and it shows that they mean business and are targeting promotion this season.

Selling a key player on the eve of the Championship season beginning would be a huge blow, and Boro's strong stance will give their supporters confidence that Latte Lath is going nowhere.

Emmanuel Latte Lath's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons P G A Atalanta 2016-23 3 1 0 Pescara (Loan) 2017-18 0 0 0 Pistoiese (Loan) 2018-19 18 1 1 Carrarese (Loan) 2019 19 1 1 Imolese (Loan) 2019-20 23 3 0 Pianese (Loan) 2020 5 0 0 Pro Patria (Loan) 2020-21 36 11 2 SPAL (Loan) 2021-22 19 3 0 St. Gallen (Loan) 2022-23 34 16 4 Middlesbrough 2023- 36 18 1

And with it reported that they wouldn't sell Latte Lath unless it was a fee considerably north of what Traore went for six years ago, it looks a safe bet that the striker will remain at the Riverside Stadium.

If a club did offer huge money which couldn't be turned down, then that's a bonus for Boro too, as they'd have made a huge profit on Latte Lath just a year after he joined the club.

However, Boro should be commended for their stance, and it looks as if the Ivorian striker will be set for another big season at the Riverside Stadium.