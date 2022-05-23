Carlton Palmer issues message regarding future of Sheffield Wednesday’s key players

Sheffield Wednesday produced an excellent second half to the season in League One and even flirted with the automatic promotion places for a brief period.

Darren Moore appeared to settle on a system and personnel in the final few months of the campaign and will be looking to ride that wave of momentum into 2022/23, despite the play-off defeat to Sunderland.

Massimo Luongo, Jack Hunt and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing are all edging towards the end of their contracts since the season’s conclusion, leaving some important decisions to be made by both the trio and the club.

The Owls could be even more confident heading into next season given the fact that Rotherham United, Wigan Athletic and Sunderland will no longer be their direct rivals.

It is going to be difficult for Derby County to bounce back immediately due to their off-pitch struggles and Barnsley are currently experiencing some wholesale changes in their boardroom.

Peterborough United should be strong given their approach to recruitment in recent years and experience of the third tier, but it could be an easier task for Wednesday next time around.

Former England international Carlton Palmer had his say on the state of affairs with out of contract players at Hillsborough Stadium.

When asked what will happen with the above trio, Palmer said: “Depending on which clubs came in for the players, Jack Hunt, Luongo, Luongo’ always maintained that he’d like to stay at Sheffield Wednesday.

“He’s been offered a new contract now, I’d be very surprised if he doesn’t re-sign, Joe Wildsmith’s been offered a new contract, I think he’ll sign, then I expect Nathaniel (Mendez-Laing) to re-sign as well because Sheffield Wednesday should be in the hunt whatever happens, they’ve got to rebuild, but I do expect them to be in the hunt for promotion.”