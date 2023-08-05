Highlights Leicester City will be looking to earn promotion back to the Premier League after suffering relegation last season.

Former midfielder Carlton Palmer predicts that Leicester will win their opening game against Coventry City in a tight affair.

This match will serve as a test for Leicester's readiness to compete for a top two spot in the highly competitive Championship.

Leicester City get their start to life in the Championship underway this weekend.

The Foxes spent eight years in the top flight but suffered relegation last May to drop down into the second division.

Their time in the Premier League saw them claim the league title in 2016, as well as earning European qualification on a number of other occasions.

But all it took was one disappointing year to send them back down to the Championship, where they will now be looking for promotion straight back to the top flight.

Enzo Maresca has been appointed with the task of competing for an automatic promotion place straight away.

However, the team’s opening day fixture comes against last season’s play-off finalists.

The two sides meet at the King Power during the 12pm kick-off in the Sunday clash as they both look to get off to a good start to the new term.

What can we expect from Leicester City v Coventry City?

Carlton Palmer expects Leicester to earn that automatic promotion place having been impressed with their summer business so far.

The former midfielder has predicted Maresca’s side to get off to winning ways against the Sky Blues, but only by a narrow margin.

“Leicester City are favourites, for me, alongside Leeds United to gain automatic promotion,” Palmer told Football League World.

“They have made some very good signings at this level in Conor Coady and Harry Winks, and of course they have still retained the services of Jamie Vardy.

“If Jamie Vardy is fit, he could score a hatful of goals at this level.

“Coventry have lost their 20-goal-a-season man [Viktor] Gyokeres, but have signed the exciting Ellis Simms from Everton.

“I think Coventry will have a hard time replicating last season’s heights, but predict them to be fighting for a play-off place.

“New-look Leicester win by 1-0 in a tight affair.”

A full slate of Championship fixtures will take place this weekend, with league action returning to the second division after a three-month hiatus.

Leicester, Leeds and Southampton have joined the league from the top flight, while Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday gained promotion from League One.

A number of big clubs will all be vying for promotion in what should be a highly competitive Championship campaign ahead.

Despite being just the opening game, perhaps Coventry’s trip to Leicester could prove important come the final weekend of the season in May.

Will Leicester City win all three points against Coventry City?

Leicester will want a good start to the season but Coventry on the opening day is a tricky first fixture.

Coventry will want to put the disappointment of their Wembley defeat behind them by laying down a marker for this year.

No better way to do that than by winning away to a former top flight side that many have tipped for promotion back to the Premier League.

Mark Robins’ side will be tough to beat, so this clash will be a good barometer of Leicester’s readiness for a fight for a top two spot in the Championship.