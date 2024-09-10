Leeds United have made a strong start to the Championship season, despite losing star players Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter during the summer transfer window, and currently sit fourth in the table, boasting an unbeaten record after four games played.

While the Whites lost plenty of talent in recent months, the Elland Road faithful will be delighted that their club managed to retain the services of Italy international Wilfried Gnonto.

The forward has already impressed in the 2024-25 campaign, and scored during his side's dramatic 3-3 draw with newly-promoted Portsmouth on the opening day.

But although the Leeds hierarchy and Daniel Farke will be pleased that Gnonto is staying for now, Italian outlet Milan Live have reported that Serie A duo Parma and Genoa are interested in signing the ace come the January transfer window.

These fresh reports come despite the fact that the former FC Zurich man recently signed a contract extension, keeping him at Elland Road until the summer of 2028.

Furthermore, respected journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that there is no release clause in Gnonto's new deal, meaning that the Whites will be able to retain the Italian until they deem it necessary to cash in on his services.

Carlton Palmer: Leeds United have nothing to fear with Willy Gnonto interest

Former Leeds midfielder Carlton Palmer believes that there is always going to be some form of interest in the Italian maestro, but United should not be worried about Gnonto kicking up any kind of fuss in the future, having already committed his future to the Whites.

"No sooner than the summer transfer window has shut, speculation is swarming around Leeds United's Willy Gnonto," Palmer said whilst speaking exclusively to Football League World.

"Leeds United have already lost the likes of Rutter, Summerville and Archie Gray to Premier League clubs.

"But Gnonto, who had a little bit of a disciplinary problem with Daniel Farke, settled down back in the group.

"He's a very big part of what Leeds United are trying to do for next season.

"He's only 20 years old, he's got 13 caps already for Italy.

"He's signed a new contract, so he's under contract at the club until 2028, so Serie A duo Parma and Genoa are keeping a close eye on the Gnonto situation.

"It's reported that they will try and get Gnonto out of Leeds United come January, but Leeds are in a very, very strong position now.

"He's signed a new contract until the summer of 2028.

"It's believed they turned down in excess of £20 million (according to The Athletic) that was offered by Everton, in the summer, for the 20-year-old.

"So, the Serie A duo will have to come up with an awful lot of money for Daniel Farke to part company with Willy Gnonto.

"He's played all of Leeds' first games so far, and he's started the season off really, really brightly.

"Whilst it's always a worry when these types of rumours start swirling, we know there's going to be plenty of interest in Willy Gnonto, but he will be hoping to play with Leeds United back in the Premier League next season.

"It's important that they keep hold of him, and it shows Gnonto's commitment to the club, and Leeds United's to him, so I don't think it's a major concern at the moment unless these clubs are prepared to break the bank to get him out."

Leeds United will want to see Willy Gnonto stay for years to come

While the prospect of top flight football in his native Italy must be a tempting one for Gnonto, Palmer is right to point out that both the wideman's and his club's ultimate goal at present is to achieve promotion to the Premier League.

Earning promotion back to the Premier League would be a far more daunting task for the Whites, if Gnonto leaves for Parma or Genoa in January.

The 20-year-old is a class act who scored eight goals and also notched two assists from just 19 starts in the Championship last campaign, while he has already found himself on the scoresheet this season.

Wilfried Gnonto's 2023/24 Championship stats - As Per FotMob Appearances 36 Starts 19 Minutes played 1,655 Goals 8 Assists 2

By January, Gnonto is likely to have hit top form, an eventuality which would surely put the Whites in a strong position in terms of the promotion race.

Therefore, it is vital that the West Yorkshire outfit retain his services come January, despite these fresh reports of high calibre interest in his services.